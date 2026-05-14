Jet2 Flights Disrupted by Middlewich Fire Catering Delays

Jet2 flights have been thrown into chaos after a fire broke out on 13 May 2026 at the airline’s Retail Operations Centre in Middlewich. The blaze has severely impacted the airline’s in-flight catering supplies, causing widespread shortages of food, drinks, and Jet2shop products across multiple services. Emergency services responded to the scene, but the disruption continues to affect passengers.

Fire Shuts Down Middlewich Catering

The fire at Jet2’s Middlewich facility has halted production of onboard meals and retail items. Despite emergency crews attending, the facility remains unable to meet demand, leading to ongoing supply issues.

In-Flight Food And Drink Shortages

Many Jet2 passengers are unable to purchase food, drinks, or shop items while onboard due to the shortage. Pre-booked meal services have also been suspended as the airline struggles to provide catering.

Jet2 Issues Refunds And Advice

Jet2 has automatically refunded customers who had pre-ordered meals affected by the disruption. The airline advises travellers to expect continued catering limitations as it works to resolve the fallout from the fire.