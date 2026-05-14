Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FLIGHT DISRUPTION Jet2 Flights Disrupted by Middlewich Fire Catering Delays

Jet2 Flights Disrupted by Middlewich Fire Catering Delays

Jet2 flights have been thrown into chaos after a fire broke out on 13 May 2026 at the airline’s Retail Operations Centre in Middlewich. The blaze has severely impacted the airline’s in-flight catering supplies, causing widespread shortages of food, drinks, and Jet2shop products across multiple services. Emergency services responded to the scene, but the disruption continues to affect passengers.

Fire Shuts Down Middlewich Catering

The fire at Jet2’s Middlewich facility has halted production of onboard meals and retail items. Despite emergency crews attending, the facility remains unable to meet demand, leading to ongoing supply issues.

In-Flight Food And Drink Shortages

Many Jet2 passengers are unable to purchase food, drinks, or shop items while onboard due to the shortage. Pre-booked meal services have also been suspended as the airline struggles to provide catering.

Jet2 Issues Refunds And Advice

Jet2 has automatically refunded customers who had pre-ordered meals affected by the disruption. The airline advises travellers to expect continued catering limitations as it works to resolve the fallout from the fire.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :AviationFire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Brits Stranded on Quarantined Cruise in France After Suspected Virus Death

VIRUS OUTBREAK Brits Stranded on Quarantined Cruise in France After Suspected Virus Death

UK News
County Lines Drug Gang Sentenced for Abuse in Braintree Homes

CUCKOOING County Lines Drug Gang Sentenced for Abuse in Braintree Homes

UK News
Woman Jailed 12 Years for Brutal Attack in North Walsham

BRUTAL ATTACK Woman Jailed 12 Years for Brutal Attack in North Walsham

UK News
Five Men Jailed for £2M Cocaine Supply in Gloucestershire Drug Bust

DRUGS GANG BUSTED Five Men Jailed for £2M Cocaine Supply in Gloucestershire Drug Bust

UK News

EXTRA TIME Lancashire Abuser Gets Extra Jail Time for Court Contempt in Girlfriend Suicide Case

UK News

BRIGHTON LATEST Three Women Found Dead in Brighton Sea, Police Update Search

UK News
Chesterfield Men Jailed for Class A Drug Supply After Police Stop

DRUGS BUST Chesterfield Men Jailed for Class A Drug Supply After Police Stop

UK News
Kent Police Renew Appeal After Serious Edenbridge Bike Collision

CAN YOU HELP Kent Police Renew Appeal After Serious Edenbridge Bike Collision

UK News
Farnborough Man Jailed 2.5 Years for Coercive Behaviour and Assault

LENGTHY ABUSE Farnborough Man Jailed 2.5 Years for Coercive Behaviour and Assault

UK News
A lorry driver has been slammed with a 17-month ban after being caught twice over the legal drug drive limit while behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle

DRINK DRIVE Trowbridge Drink Driver Banned After Smashing Traffic Lights

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Loft Fire in Laindon Highlight Sparks Smoke Alarm Safety Warning

FIRE ALERT Loft Fire in Laindon Highlight Sparks Smoke Alarm Safety Warning

UK News
Loft Fire in Laindon Highlight Sparks Smoke Alarm Safety Warning

Loft Fire in Laindon Highlight Sparks Smoke Alarm Safety Warning

UK News
Missing Teen Lillie-Rose Last Seen Near Wessex Close Basingstoke

BRING HER HOME Missing Teen Lillie-Rose Last Seen Near Wessex Close Basingstoke

UK News
Missing Teen Lillie-Rose Last Seen Near Wessex Close Basingstoke

Missing Teen Lillie-Rose Last Seen Near Wessex Close Basingstoke

UK News
Josh Coates Jailed 11 Years for Attempted Murder of Baby in Arbroath

BABY KILLER Josh Coates Jailed 11 Years for Attempted Murder of Baby in Arbroath

UK News
Josh Coates Jailed 11 Years for Attempted Murder of Baby in Arbroath

Josh Coates Jailed 11 Years for Attempted Murder of Baby in Arbroath

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Burglar Jailed Over Violent Home Break-In in Bushey

HOME INVASION Burglar Jailed Over Violent Home Break-In in Bushey

UK News
Burglar Jailed Over Violent Home Break-In in Bushey

Burglar Jailed Over Violent Home Break-In in Bushey

UK News
Forensic Pathologist Reveals Abuse in Preston Davey Murder Trial

TRIAL UPDATE Forensic Pathologist Reveals Abuse in Preston Davey Murder Trial

National News
Forensic Pathologist Reveals Abuse in Preston Davey Murder Trial

Forensic Pathologist Reveals Abuse in Preston Davey Murder Trial

National News
London Police Deploy 4,000 Officers for Major May 16 Protests

MAJOR POLICING PLAN London Police Deploy 4,000 Officers for Major May 16 Protests

UK News
London Police Deploy 4,000 Officers for Major May 16 Protests

London Police Deploy 4,000 Officers for Major May 16 Protests

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Cambridgeshire Woman 21 To Undergo Double Leg Amputation After Legs Lock And Bend Backwards

MEDICAL STRUGGLES Cambridgeshire Woman 21 To Undergo Double Leg Amputation After Legs Lock And Bend Backwards

UK News
Cambridgeshire Woman 21 To Undergo Double Leg Amputation After Legs Lock And Bend Backwards

Cambridgeshire Woman 21 To Undergo Double Leg Amputation After Legs Lock And Bend Backwards

UK News
South Wales Police Dog Handler Banned For Life Over Magic Mushroom Import

POLICE BAN South Wales Police Dog Handler Banned For Life Over Magic Mushroom Import

UK News
South Wales Police Dog Handler Banned For Life Over Magic Mushroom Import

South Wales Police Dog Handler Banned For Life Over Magic Mushroom Import

UK News
Don Keith Banned From UK Before London Unite the Kingdom Rally

STARMER IS SILENCING US Don Keith Banned From UK Before London Unite the Kingdom Rally

UK News
Don Keith Banned From UK Before London Unite the Kingdom Rally

Don Keith Banned From UK Before London Unite the Kingdom Rally

UK News
Watch Live