Ryan Wellings, 31, a former landscaper from Lancashire, has been handed an additional seven months in prison for contempt of court after breaking strict orders during his trial at Preston Crown Court. Wellings was already serving six and a half years for coercive control, violence, and psychological abuse that led to the suicide of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Kiena Dawes, in Fleetwood. The case highlights the dangers of domestic abuse and ongoing manipulative behaviour, even from behind bars.

Harrowing Abuse Timeline

Between January 2020 and July 2022, Wellings subjected Kiena Dawes to relentless violence and intimidation. The abuse escalated from a swift romance to brutal attacks, including being thrown onto furniture, dragged by the hair, pushed into wardrobes, and strangled. Wellings inflicted a black eye while Kiena was pregnant and knocked her unconscious by slamming a door into her head, resulting in heavy bleeding.

Psychological Torment

Wellings terrorised Kiena with chilling threats, including holding an electric drill to her face and vowing to drill out her teeth, threatening to throw acid, attempting strangulation with an iPhone charger, and urging her to kill herself. He isolated her from friends and family, repeatedly bullying her appearance and shaming her after childbirth. He further degraded her by desecrating the memory of her deceased father.

Legal Outcome And Contempt

Though acquitted of manslaughter, Wellings was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and coercive control. Judge Robert Altham branded him an “entitled, aggressive bully” and a danger to women. During his evidence, Wellings broke court orders by making eight prison calls to his girlfriend and mother, seeking help to deceive the court. For this contempt, he received an extra seven-month sentence, delaying his release, while his contacts received suspended sentences.

Risk And Reflection

This case exposes the catastrophic impact of coercive control on victims and the challenge of curbing abusers’ manipulative tactics both inside and outside prison. Judge Altham condemned the interference with judicial integrity in a case involving loss of life, highlighting ongoing risks.

Support For Victims

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, help is available. You are not alone. Contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 for confidential support.