Ifedayo Adeyeye Wrongly Freed from London Jail After Son Abduction Case

Ifedayo Adeyeye, jailed at HMP Pentonville for abducting his five-year-old son, was mistakenly released on 21 April, one day after his sentencing. Prison staff did not alert the police until three days later, allowing Adeyeye to roam London freely and potentially flee to Spain. This error has sparked outrage over prison communication failures and serious delays in police notification.

Prison Release Mistake

Adeyeye was sentenced on 20 April for contempt of court linked to his son’s abduction but was wrongly freed the following day. Police were only informed on 24 April, a delay criticised by Mr Justice Hayden as an “alarming lack of urgency.” The judge strongly condemned the handling of the case by the authorities.

Free In London

In the three-day window, Adeyeye reportedly wandered London, ate in a pub, drank alcohol, and transferred thousands of pounds, raising concerns over his ability to avoid custody while police acted.

Possible Escape To Spain

The Metropolitan Police revealed Adeyeye may have left the UK for Spain on 22 April, with Spanish officials alerted. The prison service blamed a court communication breakdown, but Mr Justice Hayden rejected this as “entirely groundless.” The boy’s mother has been engaged in UK courts since the 2024 abduction to regain custody.

Legal And Public Backlash

The High Court issued an unprecedented ruling that could order Adeyeye to return the child from abroad. The judge described the abduction as “an act of cruelty rarely seen” and labelled Adeyeye arrogant and manipulative. Originally, he was jailed for failing to return his son from France to Nigeria via the UK.

Demands For Accountability

The boy’s mother’s solicitor criticised the state’s failures over the mistaken release and delayed police alert. Mr Justice Hayden emphasised the public’s right to expect better management of sensitive, high-profile cases like this.