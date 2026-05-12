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HOLIDAY LAUNCH Greggs to Open First Overseas Store at Tenerife South Airport

Greggs to Open First Overseas Store at Tenerife South Airport

Greggs is set to open its first international branch at Tenerife South Airport, offering holidaymakers a taste of its famous sausage rolls and baked goods before flying home. Located in the airport’s international departures lounge, the new outlet aims to serve millions of British and international travellers who pass through the Canary Islands each year.

Greggs Goes Global

The bakery giant will bring its affordable menu of baked goods, sandwiches, rolls and sweet treats to the new overseas location. Though the official opening date is yet to be announced, fans can expect a genuine Greggs experience abroad.

Seating For 92 Guests

The Tenerife South Airport Greggs branch will include seating for up to 92 customers, providing a comfortable spot for travellers to relax and enjoy their food before flights.

CEOs Take On Expansion

Greggs chief executive, Roisin Currie, said: “Tenerife South Airport sees millions of British and international travellers pass through every year, making it the perfect place for us to trial an overseas location.” She described the move as a significant step in bringing a taste of the UK to the Canary Islands.

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