Man Sought Over Train Sexual Assault Between Doncaster and Wakefield

British Transport Police are appealing for information after a sexual assault on a train travelling between Doncaster and Wakefield Westgate on the evening of Tuesday, 14 April. The incident occurred around 7pm when a man followed a woman through the train before sexually assaulting her and then exiting the train at Wakefield Westgate station.

Urgent Police Appeal

Officers have released an image of the suspect and are urging anyone who recognises him to come forward as he may hold vital information related to the investigation.

Incident Timeline

Assault took place at approximately 7pm, 14 April 2024

Train route: Doncaster to Wakefield Westgate

Suspect exited the train at Wakefield Westgate station

How To Help

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. When contacting, quote reference 652 of 14 April.

Protecting Passengers

British Transport Police emphasise the importance of community assistance in keeping public transport safe and are committed to pursuing those responsible.