Scarborough Man Jailed Six Months for Scissors Attack Caught on CCTV

Jerome Christian Clough, 30, from Prince of Wales Terrace in Scarborough, was sentenced to six months in jail after being caught on CCTV lunging at a man with scissors. The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, 9 May, prompting a swift police response and arrest.

Shocking CCTV Footage

Clough was captured on CCTV engaged in a heated conversation with two men before pulling a pair of scissors from his pocket and lunging at one of them. The footage provided crucial evidence despite no victim complaint being made.

Rapid Police Response

North Yorkshire Police were alerted to the incident at 6.38am and arrested Clough just two minutes later, even though he tried to flee the scene. The quick action ensured swift legal proceedings.

Guilty Plea In Court

Clough appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on 11 May where he pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article and affray. The judge handed down a 26-week sentence for affray and an additional eight weeks for the blade possession, to run concurrently.