89-Year-Old Woman Dies in Worthing Collision as Driver Arrested

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A2032 in Worthing left an 89-year-old woman dead on 12 May. The serious incident involved a BMW and a Ford Focus Estate at around 1.35pm, with emergency services attending the scene. Despite efforts by crews, the elderly passenger in the BMW died at the scene, and her family has been informed.

Driver Arrested At Scene

The 21-year-old driver of the Ford Focus was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody pending further investigation.

Road Closure And Traffic Disruption

Authorities closed the A2032 in both directions between Lindum Road and the roundabout connecting The Boulevard and Durrington Lane while emergency teams worked at the scene, causing significant local disruption.

Police Seek Witnesses And Footage

Sussex Police are urging anyone with dashcam, CCTV, mobile phone, or doorbell videos from the area around the time of the collision to come forward. Witnesses can report information directly to Sussex Police or email quoting Operation Westfield.

Community Appeal

The force emphasises the importance of public help in piecing together events leading up to the collision to support the ongoing inquiry into this tragic death.