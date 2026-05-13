Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ROAD RAGE Driver Dragged and Beaten as Car Rolls Near Piccadilly Circus Crossing

Driver Dragged and Beaten as Car Rolls Near Piccadilly Circus Crossing

  A driver was brutally attacked during a road rage incident at Piccadilly Circus, London, on 11 May. The victim was dragged from his vehicle and repeatedly punched by a man, all while his car rolled unattended towards a nearby pedestrian crossing. The dramatic assault was captured on video and has sparked shock among witnesses and social media users.

Violent Road Rage Brawl

The confrontation began with heated words exchanged between the driver and a man and a woman at Coventry Street near Piccadilly Circus. The dispute escalated when the man, dressed in blue, smashed the car window and dragged the motorist from the driver’s seat.

Car Rolls Towards Crossing

As the fight unfolded, the assailant forced the driver out of the vehicle, which then began rolling down the street unattended. The grey car threatened to cross onto a pedestrian crossing near traffic lights, risking serious danger to passers-by.

Quick-thinking Passer-by Intervenes

Footage shows the driver chasing after his rolling car with the help of a passerby who rushed to stop it. The driver regained control and applied the brakes just before the vehicle reached the crossing.

Attackers Leave Scene Calmly

After the attack, the man and woman calmly returned to the pavement while the shaken driver chose to leave the area. Those watching the footage expressed disbelief at the chaotic scene unfolding in London’s West End.

Public Shock And Social Media

The clip has drawn numerous reactions online, with viewers highlighting the danger posed by the rolling vehicle and the chaotic nature of the fight. Comments noted the lucky escape of the driver and the tense atmosphere of a night out in central London.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Byron Broderick Charged with Historic Sexual Offences Against Girls in Barnet

Byron Broderick Charged with Historic Sexual Offences Against Girls in Barnet

UK News
89-Year-Old Woman Dies in Worthing Collision as Driver Arrested

FATAL CRASH 89-Year-Old Woman Dies in Worthing Collision as Driver Arrested

UK News
Donald Trump Criticises Keir Starmer Amid UK Labour Leadership Crisis

ENERGY TARGET Donald Trump Criticises Keir Starmer Amid UK Labour Leadership Crisis

UK News
Pub Doorman Dylan Maxwell Convicted of Manslaughter in Pontefract

FATAL FIGHT Pub Doorman Dylan Maxwell Convicted of Manslaughter in Pontefract

UK News
WHO Warns More Hantavirus Cases Likely From MV Hondius Cruise Outbreak

VIRUS WARNING WHO Warns More Hantavirus Cases Likely From MV Hondius Cruise Outbreak

UK News
Andy Burnham Holds Secret London Meeting Amid Labour Minister Resignations

LABOUR TURMOIL Andy Burnham Holds Secret London Meeting Amid Labour Minister Resignations

UK News
Drug Dealer Mukhtar Abdullahi Jailed After Horsham Police Escape Attempt

JUMPED FROM WINDOW Drug Dealer Mukhtar Abdullahi Jailed After Horsham Police Escape Attempt

UK News
Memphis Grizzlies Forward Brandon Clarke Dies Aged 29

PLAYER DEATH Memphis Grizzlies Forward Brandon Clarke Dies Aged 29

UK News
Prohibition Notice Issued at Maidstone’s Miller Heights After Flood Damage

MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Prohibition Notice Issued at Maidstone’s Miller Heights After Flood Damage

UK News
Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham Reveals First Love in Eight Years

STAR ROMANCE Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham Reveals First Love in Eight Years

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Woman Seriously Injured in Dog Attack at Slade Green Pennine Way

DOG ATTACK Woman Seriously Injured in Dog Attack at Slade Green Pennine Way

UK News
Woman Seriously Injured in Dog Attack at Slade Green Pennine Way

Woman Seriously Injured in Dog Attack at Slade Green Pennine Way

UK News
East Hampshire Clears 400 Bags of Litter from A31 in Major Clean-Up

LITTER BLITZ East Hampshire Clears 400 Bags of Litter from A31 in Major Clean-Up

UK News
East Hampshire Clears 400 Bags of Litter from A31 in Major Clean-Up

East Hampshire Clears 400 Bags of Litter from A31 in Major Clean-Up

UK News
Planning the Perfect Wedding Reception Without the Stress

Planning the Perfect Wedding Reception Without the Stress

UK News
Planning the Perfect Wedding Reception Without the Stress

Planning the Perfect Wedding Reception Without the Stress

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Ifedayo Adeyeye Wrongly Freed from London Jail After Son Abduction Case

PRIOSN BLUNDER Ifedayo Adeyeye Wrongly Freed from London Jail After Son Abduction Case

UK News
Ifedayo Adeyeye Wrongly Freed from London Jail After Son Abduction Case

Ifedayo Adeyeye Wrongly Freed from London Jail After Son Abduction Case

UK News
Police Appeal After Jordan Barber Missing From Kingsteignton

FIND HIM Police Appeal After Jordan Barber Missing From Kingsteignton

UK News
Police Appeal After Jordan Barber Missing From Kingsteignton

Police Appeal After Jordan Barber Missing From Kingsteignton

UK News
Polish MEP Banned From UK Ahead of Tommy Robinson Rally in London

TRAVEL BAN Polish MEP Banned From UK Ahead of Tommy Robinson Rally in London

Breaking News, UK News
Polish MEP Banned From UK Ahead of Tommy Robinson Rally in London

Polish MEP Banned From UK Ahead of Tommy Robinson Rally in London

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Nottingham Teens Ordered to Clean Up Graffiti in Anti-Social Crackdown

YOUTH CLEAN UP Nottingham Teens Ordered to Clean Up Graffiti in Anti-Social Crackdown

UK News
Nottingham Teens Ordered to Clean Up Graffiti in Anti-Social Crackdown

Nottingham Teens Ordered to Clean Up Graffiti in Anti-Social Crackdown

UK News
NYC Woman Regrets Not Pressing Charges Before Subway Murder

SUBWAY ATTACK NYC Woman Regrets Not Pressing Charges Before Subway Murder

UK News
NYC Woman Regrets Not Pressing Charges Before Subway Murder

NYC Woman Regrets Not Pressing Charges Before Subway Murder

UK News
Murad Talhawie Charged With Child Sexual Assault in Swindon

TEEN SEX ATTACK Murad Talhawie Charged With Child Sexual Assault in Swindon

UK News
Murad Talhawie Charged With Child Sexual Assault in Swindon

Murad Talhawie Charged With Child Sexual Assault in Swindon

UK News
Watch Live