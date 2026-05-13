Driver Dragged and Beaten as Car Rolls Near Piccadilly Circus Crossing

A driver was brutally attacked during a road rage incident at Piccadilly Circus, London, on 11 May. The victim was dragged from his vehicle and repeatedly punched by a man, all while his car rolled unattended towards a nearby pedestrian crossing. The dramatic assault was captured on video and has sparked shock among witnesses and social media users.

Violent Road Rage Brawl

The confrontation began with heated words exchanged between the driver and a man and a woman at Coventry Street near Piccadilly Circus. The dispute escalated when the man, dressed in blue, smashed the car window and dragged the motorist from the driver’s seat.

Car Rolls Towards Crossing

As the fight unfolded, the assailant forced the driver out of the vehicle, which then began rolling down the street unattended. The grey car threatened to cross onto a pedestrian crossing near traffic lights, risking serious danger to passers-by.

Quick-thinking Passer-by Intervenes

Footage shows the driver chasing after his rolling car with the help of a passerby who rushed to stop it. The driver regained control and applied the brakes just before the vehicle reached the crossing.

Attackers Leave Scene Calmly

After the attack, the man and woman calmly returned to the pavement while the shaken driver chose to leave the area. Those watching the footage expressed disbelief at the chaotic scene unfolding in London’s West End.

Public Shock And Social Media

The clip has drawn numerous reactions online, with viewers highlighting the danger posed by the rolling vehicle and the chaotic nature of the fight. Comments noted the lucky escape of the driver and the tense atmosphere of a night out in central London.