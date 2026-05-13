Driver Rescued After Shropshire Lorry Carrying 450 Sheep Overturns

A lorry loaded with approximately 450 sheep overturned on the A489 in Shropshire, trapping the driver and sparking a major emergency response involving police, fire crews, ambulance services, and veterinary teams.

Driver Rescued From Cab

Firefighters from Bishop’s Castle Fire Station managed to free the trapped driver from the overturned lorry. The man was then handed over to paramedics and the Midlands Air Ambulance crew for assessment before being taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Massive Animal Recovery Effort

Specialist crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were supported by local farmers and vets in recovering the sheep from the vehicle. Despite efforts, police confirmed that a significant number of animals died in the incident, although many were saved.

Emergency Services Coordinated Response

The Bishop’s Castle Safer Neighbourhood Team attended alongside fire, ambulance, and veterinary teams to manage the scene efficiently. Officers praised everyone involved for their professionalism and teamwork during the challenging operation.