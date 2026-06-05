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PET TRAGEDY Chinese Border Collie With 1.5M Followers Stolen and Eaten at Dog Meat Restaurant

Chinese Border Collie With 1.5M Followers Stolen and Eaten at Dog Meat Restaurant

A famous Border Collie named Chutou, boasting over 1.5 million followers on Chinese social media, was stolen from his home in Henan province while his owner was abroad. The eight-year-old dog was taken by suspects caught on surveillance before being sold to a dog meat restaurant for just $25. The owner, Chinese travel influencer Guo, returned early to launch a search but sadly discovered Chutou had already been slaughtered and eaten.

Shocking Theft Caught On Camera

Surveillance footage revealed a man and woman riding an electric scooter away from Guo’s family home, carrying Chutou. Guo had left the dog in his father’s care during his overseas trip. Distressed by the theft, Guo cut short his travels and organised a large-scale search campaign.

Failed Reward And Heartbreaking Discovery

On May 26, Guo tracked down a suspect and offered a 10,000 yuan (£1,200) reward for Chutou’s safe return. The man confessed to capturing the dog but revealed that Chutou had been sold for only 180 yuan (£22) to a dog dealer a week earlier. When Guo contacted the dealer, he learned the dog had been resold, killed, and eaten at a local restaurant.

Owners Plea Ignored

Guo confronted the restaurant’s butcher, seeking Chutou’s remains or fur, but was told everything had been discarded. The suspect claimed the dog was mistaken for a stray despite Chutou wearing a collar and a GPS tracker—though the tracker had run out of battery. The man and his family refused to apologise, dismissing Guo’s grief with the comment: “The dog is dead, so stop making a fuss. I did not break the law.”

Wider Concerns Over Animal Cruelty

This tragic case highlights ongoing issues in parts of China, where stolen pets are sometimes sold to restaurants as dog meat. Animal rights concerns and calls for tougher laws have intensified as families suffer heartbreaking losses. Guo and his family are left devastated after losing a beloved companion.

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