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FATAL COLLISION Woman Dies After A419 Van Collision Near White Hart Roundabout

Woman Dies After A419 Van Collision Near White Hart Roundabout

Tragedy struck the A419 northbound near the White Hart roundabout this morning (05/06) when a Vauxhall Vivaro van collided with a broken-down Toyota Aygo. The incident happened around 8.30am and was attended by Wiltshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team. A woman in her 30s, the driver of the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed and is receiving support during this difficult time. The van driver escaped serious injury. The northbound carriageway remains closed for investigation well into the evening rush hour, while the southbound side has reopened.

Fatal Timing

The collision unfolded during the busy morning hours, causing significant disruption. Emergency services responded swiftly but were unable to save the Toyota driver.

Road Closure Impact

Authorities have closed the northbound carriageway near White Hart roundabout, affecting commuter traffic through peak times. Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

Police Appeal

Wiltshire Police appeals for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597, quoting log number 61 from today. Alternatively, emails can be sent to [email protected].

Family Support

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers trained in dealing with such incidents. Wiltshire Police has confirmed no arrests have been made in connection with the collision.

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Topics :Collision

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