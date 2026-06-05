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GANG VIOLENCE Hackney Man Convicted for Dalston Shooting Conspiracy

Hackney Man Convicted for Dalston Shooting Conspiracy

A 39-year-old Hackney man, Beytullah Gunduz, has been found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder following a Met Police investigation into a shooting in Dalston on 20 June 2025. Gunduz was convicted at the Old Bailey for orchestrating the shooting of a 37-year-old man outside a restaurant, linked to a dispute between rival north London organised crime groups. The victim suffered life-changing injuries, highlighting ongoing gang violence in London.

Calculated Attack In Dalston

The shooting took place in Crossway, Hackney, where CCTV footage captured a white Kia Niro deliberately slowing alongside the victim before a single close-range shot was fired. The vehicle was later found set alight nearby, with forensic evidence including a bullet and a petrol can recovered. The gunman, identified via CCTV as an associate of Gunduz, fled to Turkey after the incident and is believed to remain there.

Met Police Crack Case

Detective Inspector Iain Wallace led a detailed investigation using CCTV, phone data, and forensic analysis to secure the conviction. The phone records revealed communication between Gunduz and the hitman around the time of the attack, confirming coordination. Wallace emphasised the ruthless nature of the attack and the Met Police’s determination to target organised crime and serious violence across London.  

Motives And Threats Revealed

The court heard that Gunduz demanded £100,000, accusing the victim’s family of supporting a rival gang. The victim also testified to previous threats and extortion attempts. CCTV footage showed a failed shooting attempt the day before, when the assailants aborted the attack after realising the victim was not present, underscoring the targeted nature of the violence.    

Upcoming Sentencing

Beytullah Gunduz will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 2 July 2025. The conviction marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts by the Met Police to reduce gun crime and disrupt organised crime networks in London.

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