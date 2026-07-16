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SIX JAILED Gang jailed for 49 years after kidnapping pensioner in Instagram burglary plot

Gang jailed for 49 years after kidnapping pensioner in Instagram burglary plot

Six members of an organised crime gang have been jailed for a combined 49 years after using Instagram to identify wealthy victims before carrying out a series of planned burglaries across southern England – including the kidnap of a 71-year-old man from his Torquay home. The Swindon-based gang were sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday 14 July after admitting conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal, with several also pleading guilty to kidnap, false imprisonment and other offences. The investigation was led by Devon & Cornwall Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, which uncovered how the gang used social media to target victims they believed owned luxury watches and other high-value items.  

Pensioner kidnapped from his home

The court heard that at around 1am on 14 January 2026, a 71-year-old man was asleep at his home in Torquay when he was woken by his dog barking. He discovered Franklin O’Dwyer, Altan O’Connell and Luke McInerney inside his kitchen demanding expensive watches they had seen him wearing in videos posted on Instagram. After being told the watches had already been stolen, the intruders ransacked the property, pulling paintings from walls and emptying drawers in an unsuccessful search. When they failed to find the items, they bound the victim’s hands with cable ties, taped over his mouth and forced him into the back of his own electric vehicle, intending to drive him to a London address where they believed more watches were being kept. Franklin O’Dwyer left the scene before the journey began.

Escape after gang abandons electric car

O’Connell and McInerney drove towards London along the M5, but their plan unravelled when the vehicle’s battery became critically low near Bridgwater. The pair placed the victim inside the boot of the car before abandoning it in a country lane near Puriton and leaving the area to seek another vehicle. Despite being bound and gagged, the victim managed to free himself from the cable ties, climb out of the boot, retrieve the keys and use the remaining battery power to drive to a nearby supermarket, where he raised the alarm.

Social media used to identify victims

Detectives launched a major investigation and linked the gang to a series of burglaries across the South West and southern England. On 4 February, officers from Devon & Cornwall Police and Wiltshire Police executed simultaneous warrants at addresses in Swindon, arresting all six suspects. Searches uncovered stolen vehicles, luxury watches, jewellery, designer handbags, drones, cash and counterfeit currency, along with balaclavas, hammers and numerous mobile phones believed to have been used during the offences. Forensic examination of the phones revealed Instagram searches connected to both the Torquay burglary and another offence in Southampton. Investigators also found evidence the gang had used open-source intelligence tools to gather information on potential victims before hiring vehicles in their own names to travel to targeted addresses.

Victim feared he would die

A victim personal statement was read to the court in which the 71-year-old described the devastating psychological impact of the ordeal. He said that while bound and gagged in the back of the vehicle he became “genuinely frightened and believed I was likely to die.” Judge HHJ Patrick praised the police investigation, highlighting the speed with which detectives identified those responsible and brought the case before the courts.

Lengthy prison sentences

The six defendants, all from Swindon, received the following sentences:

  • Franklin O’Dwyer, 25, of Ermin Street – 10 years and five months for conspiracy to commit burglary, false imprisonment and possession with intent to supply cannabis.
  • Altan O’Connell, 27, of Highdown Way – 11 years and 10 months for conspiracy to commit burglary, kidnap, false imprisonment, handling stolen goods, dangerous driving and possession of cocaine.
  • Luke McInerney, 31, of Bath Road – 11 years and 10 months for conspiracy to commit burglary, kidnap, false imprisonment, handling stolen goods and possessing counterfeit currency.
  • Nicholas O’Dwyer, 56, of Groundswell Road – six years and three months for conspiracy to commit burglary and possessing counterfeit currency.
  • Dwain Stratford, 35, of Beech Avenue – four years and eight months.
  • Karl Houghton, 36, of Elgin Drive – four years.

All six were also disqualified from driving, with the bans taking effect upon their release. O’Connell was banned from driving for three years.

Police warning over social media

Detective Inspector Tom Canning, of Devon & Cornwall Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said the investigation involved multiple police forces and specialist digital investigators. He warned members of the public to carefully consider what they share online, adding that criminals are increasingly using social media to identify potential victims and valuable property before carrying out targeted burglaries.

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