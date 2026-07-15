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TRIO CONVICTED PPE Fraudsters Spent Millions on Porsche, Rolex Watches and Home Renovations, Court Hears

PPE Fraudsters Spent Millions on Porsche, Rolex Watches and Home Renovations, Court Hears

Three convicted after National Crime Agency investigation into multi-million-pound pandemic scam

Three fraudsters who exploited the global shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 pandemic have been convicted after pocketing millions of pounds intended for life-saving medical supplies. The group, who falsely claimed they could supply vast quantities of nitrile gloves to buyers across the world, instead spent the proceeds on luxury cars, Rolex watches, jewellery, holidays and extensive home improvements. Following a five-week trial at Leicester Crown Court, Jogesh Bhandari, 59, from Loughborough, Craig Morris, 43, from Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, and Meenakashi (Meena) Bhandari, 58, were convicted on Wednesday, 15 July, following a major investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA). They are due to be sentenced on 21 August.

Millions diverted through fraudulent PPE deals

The court heard that Bhandari controlled a company established in 2020 to buy and sell nitrile gloves during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Working alongside Morris, who represented the company during negotiations, Bhandari secured a series of lucrative international PPE contracts by using forged financial documents, fake bank statements and false letters claiming he had access to hundreds of millions of dollars. The fraud was supported by Frank Labruzzo, a former Assistant Attorney General in Louisiana, USA, who provided a fraudulent escrow service used to convince buyers their money was protected. Instead of remaining in escrow until orders were completed, millions of dollars paid by victims were immediately transferred to Bhandari, Labruzzo and associated companies.

Luxury lifestyle funded by pandemic fraud

Investigators found the fraudsters used the stolen money to fund an extravagant lifestyle. More than £126,000 was spent on a brand-new Porsche, while hundreds of thousands of pounds were also used for:

  • Extensive kitchen renovations and home improvements.
  • Rolex and other luxury watches.
  • Jewellery.
  • An Audi A5.
  • A Land Rover Discovery.
  • A Volkswagen Golf.
  • Luxury holidays and worldwide travel.
  • Paying off personal debts.

In one deal alone, almost $500,000 was withdrawn from victim funds to clear debts owed by Bhandari and his wife. The court also heard Meena Bhandari controlled business accounts through which fraud proceeds were transferred, leading to her conviction for money laundering.

‘Let’s clean up – fill ya boots’

More than 47,000 WhatsApp messages and emails exchanged between the conspirators were uncovered during the NCA investigation. In one message, Morris wrote:

“All over the news is all about PPE shortage. Let’s clean up!! Milk it… fill ya boots.”

Bhandari replied:

“It’s about good teamwork and EVERYONE making money.”

On another occasion, Bhandari sent Morris a photograph of a Rolls-Royce, adding:

“But if I want one of these then we need to keep going.”

Hospitals never received promised PPE

The fraud involved several multi-million-dollar deals between late 2020 and 2021. In one instance, Bhandari received more than $3.18 million for nitrile gloves destined for hospitals in the United States, but the equipment was never delivered. In another attempted transaction worth $1.8 billion, Bhandari falsely claimed to have deposited $35 million as security to secure a deal before receiving a further $1.35 million from a supplier.   The promised gloves were never supplied.

NCA: Fraudsters exploited global crisis

NCA Operations Manager Paul Boniface said the defendants had taken advantage of the pandemic for personal gain. He said:

“The Covid-19 pandemic was a time of uncertainty for the world, and the increased need for PPE equipment was sudden. This gave fraudsters like the Bhandaris and Morris an opportunity to target businesses and line their own pockets.

“All of this activity occurred at the height of the pandemic where the demand for PPE went through the roof. Bhandari and his co-conspirators capitalised on these vulnerabilities by exploiting people and businesses for their own financial gain, paying for lavish lifestyles of luxury cars and significant home improvements.

“Fraud like this diverts essential equipment away from genuine organisations and the effects are far-reaching, beyond immediate losses for the legitimate businesses involved.

“The NCA will continue to target fraudsters like these who cause significant harm to the UK economy.”

Labruzzo, along with another co-conspirator in the United States, has already been convicted by the US authorities for his role in the fraud.

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