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CCTV APPEAL Police release images after man allegedly assaulted in Ashford town centre

Police release images after man allegedly assaulted in Ashford town centre

Police release images after man allegedly assaulted in Ashford town centre

Kent Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to identify following an alleged assault in Ashford. Officers were called to Tufton Street at around 8.30pm on Saturday, 11 July, following reports that a man had been assaulted. It is alleged the victim was punched during the incident, causing him to fall backwards and strike his head on the ground. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim had already left and has not yet been identified.  

Man arrested and bailed

A 28-year-old man from Gillingham was arrested shortly afterwards in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue. As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives have now released CCTV images of three men they believe may have information that could assist their enquiries.

Appeal for witnesses

Kent Police are urging the victim, any witnesses, or anyone who recognises the men pictured to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/112439/26. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its online reporting form.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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