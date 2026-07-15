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HACKNEY VICTIM NAMED Man stabbed to death near Hackney school named as police hunt two suspects

Man stabbed to death near Hackney school named as police hunt two suspects

A man who was fatally stabbed near a school in Hackney has been named by police as detectives continue to hunt two suspects seen fleeing the scene. Elijah Seriki, who was in his 20s, was attacked shortly after 1.40pm on Monday, 13 July, in Andre Street, Hackney. Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Seriki died after the attack in nearby Hackney Downs. A murder investigation was launched by the Metropolitan Police, with specialist officers continuing to support his family.

Police appeal for information

Detectives have now revealed that two suspects were seen running away from the scene immediately after the stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing. The pair were last seen fleeing along Anton Street towards Sandringham Road. Officers are working to identify and trace the two individuals and are urging anyone who witnessed the attack or saw suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Forensic investigation continues

A forensic tent remained in place overnight at the Hackney Downs Road entrance to the park as crime scene investigators carried out detailed examinations. The fatal stabbing happened close to Mossbourne Community Academy, prompting a significant police presence in the area.   Earlier, the Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 1.42pm following reports of a stabbing. Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service treated Mr Seriki at the scene, but despite their efforts he was pronounced dead.

Appeal for witnesses

Detectives believe members of the public may hold vital information that could assist the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, or has information about the movements of the two suspects is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police by calling 101, quoting reference 4139/13JUL. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The investigation remains ongoing, and no arrests have been announced.

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