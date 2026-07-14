Woman charged with arson after major Saddleworth moorland fire

A woman has been charged with aggravated arson after a major moorland fire near Dove Stone Reservoir in Saddleworth, which has been burning for several days and prompted a major incident declaration. Shania Care-Slede, 20, of Market Street, Hyde, appeared before Manchester Magistrates’ Court charged with aggravated arson, being reckless as to whether life was endangered, and dangerous driving. She was remanded into custody and is due to appear before Manchester Crown Court on 18 August.

Firefighters remain on scene

The blaze, which broke out on Saturday, continues to burn across the moorland despite a significant emergency response. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said the wildfire remains active but is now in a steady state, with around 70 firefighters, 11 fire engines and four specialist wildfire units continuing efforts to bring it under control. Area Manager Ben Levy said crews are expected to remain at the scene for several more days due to the challenging conditions. He said specialist wildfire teams are working across steep and hazardous terrain, with high temperatures and a prolonged lack of rainfall making firefighting operations particularly difficult.

Public urged to stay away

Road closures remain in place around the affected area, with emergency services urging members of the public to avoid the moors while crews continue tackling the fire. Residents living nearby have also been advised to keep their doors and windows closed if smoke is visible.

Fire followed gathering near reservoir

The fire is understood to have started shortly after a gathering at Dove Stone Reservoir, where a number of young people had assembled to pay tribute to 18-year-old Karl Holland, who died after getting into difficulty in the water on Friday evening. Footage shared on social media appears to show fireworks being set off shortly before flames spread across the dry moorland. Police and fire investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the blaze.