Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

NEGLECT CHARGES British father charged after three-year-old son dies in fall from Cyprus hotel window

British father charged after three-year-old son dies in fall from Cyprus hotel window

A British father has been charged with negligence after his three-year-old son died following a fall from a fourth-floor hotel window in Cyprus just 40 minutes after the family arrived for their holiday. The 37-year-old appeared before Paphos District Court on Monday accused of causing death through negligence after the tragic incident at a hotel in Chloraka, near Paphos, on Sunday evening. The toddler fell approximately 33 feet from a fourth-floor corridor to the hotel’s main veranda while reportedly waiting for a lift with his father. The family, which included the boy’s mother, five-year-old sister and grandparents, had checked into the hotel for a two-week holiday at around 6pm, with the fatal incident occurring around 40 minutes later. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but paramedics found the child unresponsive. He was taken to Paphos General Hospital, where doctors were unable to save him and pronounced him dead. A post-mortem examination concluded the three-year-old died from a severe traumatic brain injury, along with multiple injuries to his body and vital organs consistent with a fall from height. The child’s grandfather is also understood to have witnessed the incident.

Father remanded in custody

The boy’s father, who has not been publicly identified, has been charged with causing death through negligence, reckless and dangerous acts, failing in his duty as head of the family and failing in his responsibility as a person caring for another. He appeared visibly distressed during the court hearing, reportedly sobbing uncontrollably before proceedings were briefly halted. The court heard he had been unable to secure legal representation because of his psychological condition. He did not oppose an application to remand him in custody for eight days, the maximum period initially available to investigators. However, police said he may be released sooner if enquiries are completed before the remand expires. Police spokesperson Vyron Vyronos said:

“It does not necessarily mean the suspect will remain in custody for the full duration. If the investigation is completed earlier, the father may be released before the remand expires.”

Investigation continues

Police are continuing to gather witness statements and review CCTV footage from the hotel, which features multiple restaurants, bars, a spa, gym and children’s facilities. The British High Commission confirmed it is aware of the incident and is providing consular support to the family. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death remains ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Twelve arrested in counter-terrorism investigation over suspected threat to Islamic event in Suffolk

TERROR PROBE Twelve arrested in counter-terrorism investigation over suspected threat to Islamic event in Suffolk

UK News
Three relatives found dead inside Ballymena family home as police launch investigation

FAMILY TRAGEDY Three relatives found dead inside Ballymena family home as police launch investigation

UK News
Family pay tribute to ‘gentle giant’ dad killed in Ashton-under-Lyne karaoke bar attack

FIRST PICTURE Family pay tribute to ‘gentle giant’ dad killed in Ashton-under-Lyne karaoke bar attack

UK News
Man remanded in custody charged over alleged rape on Eastbourne beach

BEACH RAPE Man remanded in custody charged over alleged rape on Eastbourne beach

UK News
Sorting Pin-Up Providers to Find the Slot or Live Table That Fits You

Sorting Pin-Up Providers to Find the Slot or Live Table That Fits You

UK News
Police appeal after man knocked unconscious in Exeter nightclub assault

CLUB ATTACK Police appeal after man knocked unconscious in Exeter nightclub assault

UK News
Residents told to keep windows shut as major house fire tackled by crews from four counties

HOUSE BLAZE Residents told to keep windows shut as major house fire tackled by crews from four counties

UK News
Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

POLICE PRAISED Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

UK News
A lorry driver has been slammed with a 17-month ban after being caught twice over the legal drug drive limit while behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle

US NATIONAL CHARGED California man charged after motorcyclist seriously injured in M4 roundabout crash

UK News
Uber driver jailed for 16 years after raping passenger at knifepoint

TAXI PREDATOR Uber driver jailed for 16 years after raping passenger at knifepoint

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
University worker investigated after saying she hoped Ann Widdecombe suffered ‘extremely painful death’

BACKLASH GROWS University worker investigated after saying she hoped Ann Widdecombe suffered ‘extremely painful death’

UK News
University worker investigated after saying she hoped Ann Widdecombe suffered ‘extremely painful death’

University worker investigated after saying she hoped Ann Widdecombe suffered ‘extremely painful death’

UK News
Ann Widdecombe murder suspect was not known to Prevent, Home Secretary tells MPs

TERROR TWIST Ann Widdecombe murder suspect was not known to Prevent, Home Secretary tells MPs

UK News
Ann Widdecombe murder suspect was not known to Prevent, Home Secretary tells MPs

Ann Widdecombe murder suspect was not known to Prevent, Home Secretary tells MPs

UK News
Woman found dead in Stoke-on-Trent named as murder investigation continues

MURDER ARREST Woman found dead in Stoke-on-Trent named as murder investigation continues

UK News
Woman found dead in Stoke-on-Trent named as murder investigation continues

Woman found dead in Stoke-on-Trent named as murder investigation continues

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police appeal to find missing 10-year-old last seen in Crystal Palace Park

MISSING BOY Police appeal to find missing 10-year-old last seen in Crystal Palace Park

UK News
Police appeal to find missing 10-year-old last seen in Crystal Palace Park

Police appeal to find missing 10-year-old last seen in Crystal Palace Park

UK News
Cancer Patient ‘Turned Away’

"OUTRAGEOUS" Cancer Patient ‘Turned Away’

UK News
Cancer Patient ‘Turned Away’

Cancer Patient ‘Turned Away’

UK News
Historic Oxfordshire pub badly damaged in major fire as seven crews tackle blaze

PUB BLAZE Historic Oxfordshire pub badly damaged in major fire as seven crews tackle blaze

UK News
Historic Oxfordshire pub badly damaged in major fire as seven crews tackle blaze

Historic Oxfordshire pub badly damaged in major fire as seven crews tackle blaze

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Urgent appeal to find missing Canterbury teenager last seen near leisure centre

BRING HIM HOME Urgent appeal to find missing Canterbury teenager last seen near leisure centre

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing Canterbury teenager last seen near leisure centre

Urgent appeal to find missing Canterbury teenager last seen near leisure centre

UK News
Police tow vehicles as RAF Fairford plane spotters cause parking chaos

PLANE CRAZY Police tow vehicles as RAF Fairford plane spotters cause parking chaos

UK News
Police tow vehicles as RAF Fairford plane spotters cause parking chaos

Police tow vehicles as RAF Fairford plane spotters cause parking chaos

UK News

TAXI PREDATOR Uber driver jailed for 16 years after raping passenger at knifepoint in Leicester

UK News

Uber driver jailed for 16 years after raping passenger at knifepoint in Leicester

UK News
Watch Live