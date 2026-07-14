British father charged after three-year-old son dies in fall from Cyprus hotel window

A British father has been charged with negligence after his three-year-old son died following a fall from a fourth-floor hotel window in Cyprus just 40 minutes after the family arrived for their holiday. The 37-year-old appeared before Paphos District Court on Monday accused of causing death through negligence after the tragic incident at a hotel in Chloraka, near Paphos, on Sunday evening. The toddler fell approximately 33 feet from a fourth-floor corridor to the hotel’s main veranda while reportedly waiting for a lift with his father. The family, which included the boy’s mother, five-year-old sister and grandparents, had checked into the hotel for a two-week holiday at around 6pm, with the fatal incident occurring around 40 minutes later. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but paramedics found the child unresponsive. He was taken to Paphos General Hospital, where doctors were unable to save him and pronounced him dead. A post-mortem examination concluded the three-year-old died from a severe traumatic brain injury, along with multiple injuries to his body and vital organs consistent with a fall from height. The child’s grandfather is also understood to have witnessed the incident.

Father remanded in custody

The boy’s father, who has not been publicly identified, has been charged with causing death through negligence, reckless and dangerous acts, failing in his duty as head of the family and failing in his responsibility as a person caring for another. He appeared visibly distressed during the court hearing, reportedly sobbing uncontrollably before proceedings were briefly halted. The court heard he had been unable to secure legal representation because of his psychological condition. He did not oppose an application to remand him in custody for eight days, the maximum period initially available to investigators. However, police said he may be released sooner if enquiries are completed before the remand expires. Police spokesperson Vyron Vyronos said:

“It does not necessarily mean the suspect will remain in custody for the full duration. If the investigation is completed earlier, the father may be released before the remand expires.”

Investigation continues

Police are continuing to gather witness statements and review CCTV footage from the hotel, which features multiple restaurants, bars, a spa, gym and children’s facilities. The British High Commission confirmed it is aware of the incident and is providing consular support to the family. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death remains ongoing.