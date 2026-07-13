Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIRST PICTURE Family pay tribute to ‘gentle giant’ dad killed in Ashton-under-Lyne karaoke bar attack

Family pay tribute to ‘gentle giant’ dad killed in Ashton-under-Lyne karaoke bar attack

The family of a father who was killed during a violent incident at a karaoke bar in Ashton-under-Lyne have paid an emotional tribute to the 31-year-old, describing him as a “big, gentle giant” whose smile could light up a room.

Shane Cullen died after suffering fatal injuries during an attack at the Blues Cabaret and Karaoke Bar on Bow Street at around 2.40am on Saturday, 11 July.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Cullen was pronounced dead at the scene, prompting Greater Manchester Police to launch a murder investigation.

Paying tribute, his heartbroken family described Shane as a devoted father whose death has left them devastated.

In a statement, they said:

“I don’t know how to put into words that my first born has been taken away from his little girl, his brothers, myself and his dad, and his girlfriend Chelsea who thought the world of him.

“Shane was a big, gentle giant who wouldn’t hurt anyone. He was a good dad, son and brother. He will be sadly missed.

“All our hearts are broken and can never be fixed. Shane was a joker, always having the last laugh. He was very outgoing, loved to be out rather than stay in. He loved getting involved with outdoor activities with his daughter.

“He was a great dad, caring and loving. His family is broken and can never be put back together. Shane would have a smile to light up the room. I hoped it didn’t have to come to this.

“Shane was taken from us much too soon. Rest in peace Shane, we love you.”

Mr Cullen leaves behind a young daughter.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and assault following the incident and remains in police custody, Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Monday.

Detectives have said they believe the incident was isolated and that there is no wider risk to the public.

The owners of the Blues Cabaret and Karaoke Bar, formerly known as Olivers Bar, said they were deeply saddened by the events and had voluntarily closed the venue until further notice.

In a statement, they said they had acknowledged the incident “with great sadness” while investigations continue.

Greater Manchester Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information or footage that could assist the investigation, to come forward.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man remanded in custody charged over alleged rape on Eastbourne beach

BEACH RAPE Man remanded in custody charged over alleged rape on Eastbourne beach

UK News
Sorting Pin-Up Providers to Find the Slot or Live Table That Fits You

Sorting Pin-Up Providers to Find the Slot or Live Table That Fits You

UK News
Police appeal after man knocked unconscious in Exeter nightclub assault

CLUB ATTACK Police appeal after man knocked unconscious in Exeter nightclub assault

UK News
Residents told to keep windows shut as major house fire tackled by crews from four counties

HOUSE BLAZE Residents told to keep windows shut as major house fire tackled by crews from four counties

UK News
Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

POLICE PRAISED Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

UK News
A lorry driver has been slammed with a 17-month ban after being caught twice over the legal drug drive limit while behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle

US NATIONAL CHARGED California man charged after motorcyclist seriously injured in M4 roundabout crash

UK News
Uber driver jailed for 16 years after raping passenger at knifepoint

TAXI PREDATOR Uber driver jailed for 16 years after raping passenger at knifepoint

UK News
Labrador rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning leaves her unconscious

DOG RESCUE Labrador rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning leaves her unconscious

UK News
Taxi driver jailed after raping vulnerable passenger he drove home in Manchester

TAXI RAPIST Taxi driver jailed after raping vulnerable passenger he drove home in Manchester

UK News
A419 closed for hours after lorry bursts into flames near Swindon

COMPLEX RECOVERY OPERATION A419 closed for hours after lorry bursts into flames near Swindon

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Sheffield paedophile jailed for 15 years after raping girl under 13

CHILD RAPIST Sheffield paedophile jailed for 15 years after raping girl under 13

UK News
Sheffield paedophile jailed for 15 years after raping girl under 13

Sheffield paedophile jailed for 15 years after raping girl under 13

UK News
Cyclist dies nine days after collision with van in Atworth

FATAL COLLISION Cyclist dies nine days after collision with van in Atworth

UK News
Cyclist dies nine days after collision with van in Atworth

Cyclist dies nine days after collision with van in Atworth

UK News
Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

TERROR ARREST Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

Breaking News, UK News
Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Bookmakers contributed to Croydon man’s suicide, coroner rules

CORONER VERDICT Bookmakers contributed to Croydon man’s suicide, coroner rules

UK News
Bookmakers contributed to Croydon man’s suicide, coroner rules

Bookmakers contributed to Croydon man’s suicide, coroner rules

UK News
Lorry overturns at A23 Patcham Interchange causing major traffic delays

HGV OVERTURNED Lorry overturns at A23 Patcham Interchange causing major traffic delays

UK News
Lorry overturns at A23 Patcham Interchange causing major traffic delays

Lorry overturns at A23 Patcham Interchange causing major traffic delays

UK News
First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

BLUETONGUE ALERT First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

UK News
First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Tunisian man denies attempted rape and sexual assaults against five women in Jersey

TRIAL BEGINS Tunisian man denies attempted rape and sexual assaults against five women in Jersey

UK News
Tunisian man denies attempted rape and sexual assaults against five women in Jersey

Tunisian man denies attempted rape and sexual assaults against five women in Jersey

UK News

HACKNEY MURDER Man dies after broad daylight stabbing near school as murder investigation launched

UK News

Man dies after broad daylight stabbing near school as murder investigation launched

UK News
Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

POLICE CRACKDOWN Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

UK News
Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

UK News
Watch Live