Family pay tribute to ‘gentle giant’ dad killed in Ashton-under-Lyne karaoke bar attack

The family of a father who was killed during a violent incident at a karaoke bar in Ashton-under-Lyne have paid an emotional tribute to the 31-year-old, describing him as a “big, gentle giant” whose smile could light up a room.

Shane Cullen died after suffering fatal injuries during an attack at the Blues Cabaret and Karaoke Bar on Bow Street at around 2.40am on Saturday, 11 July.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Cullen was pronounced dead at the scene, prompting Greater Manchester Police to launch a murder investigation.

Paying tribute, his heartbroken family described Shane as a devoted father whose death has left them devastated.

In a statement, they said:

“I don’t know how to put into words that my first born has been taken away from his little girl, his brothers, myself and his dad, and his girlfriend Chelsea who thought the world of him.

“Shane was a big, gentle giant who wouldn’t hurt anyone. He was a good dad, son and brother. He will be sadly missed.

“All our hearts are broken and can never be fixed. Shane was a joker, always having the last laugh. He was very outgoing, loved to be out rather than stay in. He loved getting involved with outdoor activities with his daughter.

“He was a great dad, caring and loving. His family is broken and can never be put back together. Shane would have a smile to light up the room. I hoped it didn’t have to come to this.

“Shane was taken from us much too soon. Rest in peace Shane, we love you.”

Mr Cullen leaves behind a young daughter.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and assault following the incident and remains in police custody, Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Monday.

Detectives have said they believe the incident was isolated and that there is no wider risk to the public.

The owners of the Blues Cabaret and Karaoke Bar, formerly known as Olivers Bar, said they were deeply saddened by the events and had voluntarily closed the venue until further notice.

In a statement, they said they had acknowledged the incident “with great sadness” while investigations continue.

Greater Manchester Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information or footage that could assist the investigation, to come forward.