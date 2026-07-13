Residents told to keep windows shut as major house fire tackled by crews from four counties

Residents have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed as firefighters battle a significant house fire in East Sussex. Emergency services were called to a property in Groombridge Lane, Eridge, at 12.57pm on Monday, 13 July, following reports of a fire. At the height of the incident, 11 fire engines from East Sussex, West Sussex, Kent and Surrey Fire and Rescue Services were mobilised to tackle the blaze.

Property evacuated

The property was safely evacuated and all occupants have been accounted for. There have been no reports of any injuries. Residents are being asked to avoid the area while emergency services continue to deal with the incident. Due to the large amount of smoke being produced by the fire, people living nearby have also been advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Firefighters making progress

In an update issued at 2.37pm, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews were making steady progress in bringing the fire under control. Firefighters are using:

Three hose reel jets

A lightweight portable pump

A hydrant

A 4×4 support vehicle

The number of fire engines at the scene has since been reduced from 11 to 10, with the incident expected to be scaled back further as conditions improve. Emergency services remain at the scene and the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.