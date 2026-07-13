Historic Oxfordshire pub badly damaged in major fire as seven crews tackle blaze

Seven fire crews battled a major blaze at a historic Oxfordshire pub that caused significant damage to the building’s first floor and roof. Firefighters were called to The Crooked Billett on Nottwood Lane, Stoke Row, near Henley-on-Thames, at 2.20am on Sunday, 12 July. Crews from Goring, Watlington, Didcot, Abingdon and Caversham fire stations were mobilised after a fire broke out in the ground floor kitchen and rapidly spread through the building.

Roof and first floor damaged

An Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called on 12 July 2026 at 02:20, sending seven fire engines from Goring, Watlington, Didcot, Abingdon and Caversham fire stations to The Crooked Billett, Nottwood Lane, Stoke Row. “Crews in breathing apparatus used ladders and high-pressure hoses to extinguish a ground-floor kitchen fire that had spread to the first floor and roof structure. “They departed at 14:00.” The blaze caused extensive damage to the first floor and roof of the popular pub.

Lengthy firefighting operation

Firefighters remained at the scene for almost 12 hours as they worked to extinguish the fire and ensure the building was safe. There have been no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.