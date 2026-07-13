Ann Widdecombe murder suspect was not known to Prevent, Home Secretary tells MPs

The man arrested over the suspected murder of former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe was not previously known to the Government’s anti-extremism programme, Prevent, the Home Secretary has confirmed. Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Shabana Mahmood said the 28-year-old white British man from Rotherham had never been referred to Prevent, despite the investigation now being led by specialist counter-terrorism detectives. The suspect, who was initially arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, has since been re-arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism after investigators uncovered what they described as new evidence.

Counter-terror police now leading investigation

Counter Terrorism Policing South East formally took over the investigation on Monday after officers said fresh information had come to light during the murder inquiry. The suspect remains in police custody while detectives continue to investigate the motive behind the killing. Addressing MPs, Ms Mahmood said: “I can confirm to the House that this man was not known to Prevent.” She added: “The police have cautioned against speculating about the case – that is the right thing to do for Ann’s family and friends.” Police have not disclosed the nature of the new evidence that prompted the terrorism investigation.

CCTV and five-hour journey

Investigators believe the suspect travelled around 267 miles from Rotherham to Ms Widdecombe’s remote home in Haytor, Devon, on the day detectives believe she was killed. CCTV reportedly captured the man leaving his South Yorkshire home and getting into a red hatchback, appearing to have what witnesses described as a large baton or pole concealed beneath his clothing before placing it inside the vehicle. Neighbours told investigators the man had become increasingly withdrawn following the death of his father last year and rarely left his home. He was arrested on Saturday evening after armed officers descended on his property in Kimberworth Park.

Former minister found dead at home

Police were called to Ms Widdecombe’s home by the ambulance service at around 11.40am on Thursday, 9 July, where the 78-year-old was found dead with serious injuries. Detectives believe she may have died approximately 24 hours earlier. Her family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Television appearance days before death

It has also emerged that Ms Widdecombe’s Devon home featured in an episode of Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House, broadcast just five days before her death, although the programme was filmed in 2022. During the programme she gave presenter Angus Ashworth a tour of the property, including the garden, conservatory, library, dining room and kitchen. Speaking during the episode, she described why she had chosen to retire to the remote Dartmoor property. “I came down here quite deliberately to be as remote as I could, as was sensible,” she said. “I’ve got what I want, which is peace, quiet, solitude. Of course, I’m friendly with some of the neighbours. I’m not a recluse.” Former Scotland Yard counter-terrorism detective David Videcette said criminals can use publicly available images and videos to identify where people live, although there is no suggestion that Ms Widdecombe’s television appearance was connected to the attack.

Tributes continue

Ms Widdecombe’s death has prompted tributes from across the political spectrum. Broadcaster Jeremy Vine, who regularly appeared alongside the former minister on television and radio, became emotional during a live programme as he remembered his long-time friend, revealing members of his production team had been in contact with her on the day detectives believe she was attacked. Counter Terrorism Policing has urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward as enquiries continue.