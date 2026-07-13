Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TERROR TWIST Ann Widdecombe murder suspect was not known to Prevent, Home Secretary tells MPs

Ann Widdecombe murder suspect was not known to Prevent, Home Secretary tells MPs

The man arrested over the suspected murder of former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe was not previously known to the Government’s anti-extremism programme, Prevent, the Home Secretary has confirmed. Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Shabana Mahmood said the 28-year-old white British man from Rotherham had never been referred to Prevent, despite the investigation now being led by specialist counter-terrorism detectives. The suspect, who was initially arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, has since been re-arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism after investigators uncovered what they described as new evidence.

Counter-terror police now leading investigation

Counter Terrorism Policing South East formally took over the investigation on Monday after officers said fresh information had come to light during the murder inquiry. The suspect remains in police custody while detectives continue to investigate the motive behind the killing. Addressing MPs, Ms Mahmood said: “I can confirm to the House that this man was not known to Prevent.” She added: “The police have cautioned against speculating about the case – that is the right thing to do for Ann’s family and friends.” Police have not disclosed the nature of the new evidence that prompted the terrorism investigation.

CCTV and five-hour journey

Investigators believe the suspect travelled around 267 miles from Rotherham to Ms Widdecombe’s remote home in Haytor, Devon, on the day detectives believe she was killed. CCTV reportedly captured the man leaving his South Yorkshire home and getting into a red hatchback, appearing to have what witnesses described as a large baton or pole concealed beneath his clothing before placing it inside the vehicle. Neighbours told investigators the man had become increasingly withdrawn following the death of his father last year and rarely left his home. He was arrested on Saturday evening after armed officers descended on his property in Kimberworth Park.

Former minister found dead at home

Police were called to Ms Widdecombe’s home by the ambulance service at around 11.40am on Thursday, 9 July, where the 78-year-old was found dead with serious injuries. Detectives believe she may have died approximately 24 hours earlier. Her family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Television appearance days before death

It has also emerged that Ms Widdecombe’s Devon home featured in an episode of Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House, broadcast just five days before her death, although the programme was filmed in 2022. During the programme she gave presenter Angus Ashworth a tour of the property, including the garden, conservatory, library, dining room and kitchen. Speaking during the episode, she described why she had chosen to retire to the remote Dartmoor property. “I came down here quite deliberately to be as remote as I could, as was sensible,” she said. “I’ve got what I want, which is peace, quiet, solitude. Of course, I’m friendly with some of the neighbours. I’m not a recluse.” Former Scotland Yard counter-terrorism detective David Videcette said criminals can use publicly available images and videos to identify where people live, although there is no suggestion that Ms Widdecombe’s television appearance was connected to the attack.

Tributes continue

Ms Widdecombe’s death has prompted tributes from across the political spectrum. Broadcaster Jeremy Vine, who regularly appeared alongside the former minister on television and radio, became emotional during a live programme as he remembered his long-time friend, revealing members of his production team had been in contact with her on the day detectives believe she was attacked. Counter Terrorism Policing has urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward as enquiries continue.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Cinematic Worlds and Bold Narration: The Most Creative Slot Themes Driving Modern Engagement

Cinematic Worlds and Bold Narration: The Most Creative Slot Themes Driving Modern Engagement

UK News
Police hunt suspect after man in his 20s allegedly raped at Berkshire nature reserve

RAPE PROBE Police hunt suspect after man in his 20s allegedly raped at Berkshire nature reserve

UK News
Major Walthamstow fire brought under control after 125 firefighters battle railway embankment blaze

MAJOR RESPONCE Major Walthamstow fire brought under control after 125 firefighters battle railway embankment blaze

UK News
Major incident as huge railway embankment fire engulfs gardens and halts London Overground services

MAJOR INCIDENT Major incident as huge railway embankment fire engulfs gardens and halts London Overground services

UK News
Heroic Rescue Ends in Tragedy: Two Men Die Saving Children at Seaton Carew

TRAGEDY END Heroic Rescue Ends in Tragedy: Two Men Die Saving Children at Seaton Carew

UK News
Fifteen fire engines tackle major blaze in Walthamstow as smoke billows across area

MAJOR BLAZE Fifteen fire engines tackle major blaze in Walthamstow as smoke billows across area

UK News
Errol Musk claims Musk Foundation funded Tommy Robinson’s trip to Russia

HAND OUT Errol Musk claims Musk Foundation funded Tommy Robinson’s trip to Russia

UK News
Firefighters tackle large wildfire on Darwen Moorland as public urged to avoid area

AVOID THE AREA Firefighters tackle large wildfire on Darwen Moorland as public urged to avoid area

UK News
At least 27 killed after devastating fire tears through Bangkok entertainment venue

DEVASTING BLAZE At least 27 killed after devastating fire tears through Bangkok entertainment venue

UK News
Major incident declared as huge wildfire burns across North Wales amid ‘exceptional’ blaze warning

MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Major incident declared as huge wildfire burns across North Wales amid ‘exceptional’ blaze warning

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Devon and Cornwall Police’s new tractor officially named ‘The Crop Cop’ after children’s competition

CROP COP Devon and Cornwall Police’s new tractor officially named ‘The Crop Cop’ after children’s competition

UK News
Devon and Cornwall Police’s new tractor officially named ‘The Crop Cop’ after children’s competition

Devon and Cornwall Police’s new tractor officially named ‘The Crop Cop’ after children’s competition

UK News
Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in collision with van near Torpoint

LIFE CHANGING Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in collision with van near Torpoint

UK News
Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in collision with van near Torpoint

Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in collision with van near Torpoint

UK News
Pink Ladies movement faces scrutiny over political links and campaign claims

MISINFORMATION CONCERNS Pink Ladies movement faces scrutiny over political links and campaign claims

UK News
Pink Ladies movement faces scrutiny over political links and campaign claims

Pink Ladies movement faces scrutiny over political links and campaign claims

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Met Police appeal for more victims after senior church figure convicted of historic sexual offences

JUSTICE SERVED Met Police appeal for more victims after senior church figure convicted of historic sexual offences

UK News
Met Police appeal for more victims after senior church figure convicted of historic sexual offences

Met Police appeal for more victims after senior church figure convicted of historic sexual offences

UK News
Government announces inquiry into death of seven-year-old Zane Gbangbola

OFFCIAL PROBE Government announces inquiry into death of seven-year-old Zane Gbangbola

UK News
Government announces inquiry into death of seven-year-old Zane Gbangbola

Government announces inquiry into death of seven-year-old Zane Gbangbola

UK News
Woman dies following collision involving car and parked vehicle in Exmouth

FATAL CRASH Woman dies following collision involving car and parked vehicle in Exmouth

UK News
Woman dies following collision involving car and parked vehicle in Exmouth

Woman dies following collision involving car and parked vehicle in Exmouth

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Sorting Pin-Up Providers to Find the Slot or Live Table That Fits You

Sorting Pin-Up Providers to Find the Slot or Live Table That Fits You

UK News
Sorting Pin-Up Providers to Find the Slot or Live Table That Fits You

Sorting Pin-Up Providers to Find the Slot or Live Table That Fits You

UK News
Police appeal after man knocked unconscious in Exeter nightclub assault

CLUB ATTACK Police appeal after man knocked unconscious in Exeter nightclub assault

UK News
Police appeal after man knocked unconscious in Exeter nightclub assault

Police appeal after man knocked unconscious in Exeter nightclub assault

UK News
Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

POLICE PRAISED Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

UK News
Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

UK News
Watch Live