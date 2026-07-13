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FATAL CRASH Woman dies following collision involving car and parked vehicle in Exmouth

Woman dies following collision involving car and parked vehicle in Exmouth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 70s died following a collision involving her car and a parked vehicle in Exmouth.

Emergency services were called to Queens Drive, Exmouth, at around 8.45am on Sunday, 12 July, following reports of a collision involving a blue Ford EcoSport and a parked car.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the driver of the Ford EcoSport, a woman in her 70s from Windsor, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Road closed during investigation

The road was closed for several hours while officers from the Devon and Cornwall Police Roads Policing Team carried out a detailed examination of the scene.

Police have thanked members of the public for their patience while the closure remained in place.

Appeal for witnesses

Investigating officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured the incident on dashcam, to come forward.

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting log 329 of 12 July 2026.

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Topics :Collision

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