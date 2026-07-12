Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BRAIN CANCER Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell dies aged 38 after brain cancer battle

Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell dies aged 38 after brain cancer battle

Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell has died at the age of 38 following a courageous battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Burrell, who joined the popular BBC programme in 2018, died peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by her family, according to a statement released by her husband, Alex.

Family pays tribute

Announcing her death on social media, Alex said:

“It is with great sadness that I share the news that Theo passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday afternoon. Neither she nor her medical team foresaw this happening quite so quickly.

“She was an incredible person who fought hard for her family, friends and raising awareness of this cruel disease.

“She saw life events like her son’s first day at school and her wedding that a little over four years ago we thought she’d never see.

“The cancer community provided so much comfort and strength to her in her darkest moments. But most of all it provided hope and I think what she would want most of all is for other people to find hope in her story.

“Hope that the statistics aren’t gospel and that one day they’ll be very different.”

Public campaigner

Burrell revealed in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. After her diagnosis, she became a passionate campaigner, speaking openly about her illness and raising awareness of brain tumours while offering support and hope to others facing the disease. Despite initially being given a poor prognosis, Burrell outlived expectations and was able to celebrate several important milestones, including marrying her long-term partner Alex and seeing her young son start school.

Familiar face on Antiques Roadshow

A respected antiques specialist, Burrell became a familiar face to millions of viewers after joining BBC One’s Antiques Roadshow in 2018. She specialised in fine and decorative arts and was widely admired for her expertise, warmth and enthusiasm, becoming one of the programme’s most popular experts. Tributes have begun pouring in from colleagues, friends and viewers, with many praising her courage, resilience and determination to use her diagnosis to help others facing similar challenges. Burrell is survived by her husband, Alex, their son, and her wider family.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man accused of setting fire to garage with severed penis released on bail

RELEASED ON BOND Man accused of setting fire to garage with severed penis released on bail

UK News
Adam Boulton criticised over Ann Widdecombe remarks during Sky News coverage

OFF THE MARK Adam Boulton criticised over Ann Widdecombe remarks during Sky News coverage

UK News
Man convicted of murdering acquaintance whose body was hidden in derelict Lewisham building

Man convicted of murdering acquaintance whose body was hidden in derelict Lewisham building

UK News
Taxi driver arrested after pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Leeds collision

LIFE CHANGING Taxi driver arrested after pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Leeds collision

UK News
Brighton council ordered to pay pub owner’s legal costs after prosecution collapses

HIGH PROFILE DISPUTE Brighton council ordered to pay pub owner’s legal costs after prosecution collapses

UK News
Top Boy Star Michael Ward’s Rape Accuser Deleted Texts Because She Was ‘Embarassed’

TEXT MESSAGES Top Boy Star Michael Ward’s Rape Accuser Deleted Texts Because She Was ‘Embarassed’

UK News
Looksmaxxer Who Drowned In Thailand Was ‘Injecting Himself With Gold’ Believing It Could Give ‘Special Powers’

FINAL HOURS Looksmaxxer Who Drowned In Thailand Was ‘Injecting Himself With Gold’ Believing It Could Give ‘Special Powers’

UK News
Police release CCTV image after woman targeted by indecent act on train

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police release CCTV image after woman targeted by indecent act on train

UK News
Disgraced X Factor star Danny Tetley released from prison after serving a custodial term

GOLDEN TICKET Disgraced X Factor star Danny Tetley released from prison after serving a custodial term

UK News
Four burglars jailed after police stop car carrying stolen property and burglary tools

CAUGHT RED HANDED Four burglars jailed after police stop car carrying stolen property and burglary tools

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Disqualified Mustang driver jailed to await sentence after high-speed police pursuit near Swindon

RAPE CHARGE Four teenagers charged with 12 counts of rape following alleged sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare

UK News
Disqualified Mustang driver jailed to await sentence after high-speed police pursuit near Swindon

Four teenagers charged with 12 counts of rape following alleged sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare

UK News
Veteran broadcaster Dermot Murnaghan dies aged 68 after battle with prostate cancer

CANCER BATTLE Veteran broadcaster Dermot Murnaghan dies aged 68 after battle with prostate cancer

UK News
Veteran broadcaster Dermot Murnaghan dies aged 68 after battle with prostate cancer

Veteran broadcaster Dermot Murnaghan dies aged 68 after battle with prostate cancer

UK News
Police investigate linked vandalism attacks after Arundel hotel sprayed with graffiti and pelted with eggs

HOTEL TARGETED Police investigate linked vandalism attacks after Arundel hotel sprayed with graffiti and pelted with eggs

UK News
Police investigate linked vandalism attacks after Arundel hotel sprayed with graffiti and pelted with eggs

Police investigate linked vandalism attacks after Arundel hotel sprayed with graffiti and pelted with eggs

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police seize £20,000 haul of nitrous oxide in Bolton crackdown

DRUGS HAUL Police seize £20,000 haul of nitrous oxide in Bolton crackdown

UK News
Police seize £20,000 haul of nitrous oxide in Bolton crackdown

Police seize £20,000 haul of nitrous oxide in Bolton crackdown

UK News
Passengers abandon cars and walk to Gatwick Airport as crash causes major traffic chaos

CRASH PROBE Passengers abandon cars and walk to Gatwick Airport as crash causes major traffic chaos

UK News
Passengers abandon cars and walk to Gatwick Airport as crash causes major traffic chaos

Passengers abandon cars and walk to Gatwick Airport as crash causes major traffic chaos

UK News
Two men given suspended prison sentences over violent Brighton assault that preceded Cameron Devlin’s death

CHARGE REJECT Two men given suspended prison sentences over violent Brighton assault that preceded Cameron Devlin’s death

UK News
Two men given suspended prison sentences over violent Brighton assault that preceded Cameron Devlin’s death

Two men given suspended prison sentences over violent Brighton assault that preceded Cameron Devlin’s death

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
England and Norway level in tense World Cup quarter-final as Three Lions seek semi-final spot

CHASING HISTORY England and Norway level in tense World Cup quarter-final as Three Lions seek semi-final spot

UK News
England and Norway level in tense World Cup quarter-final as Three Lions seek semi-final spot

England and Norway level in tense World Cup quarter-final as Three Lions seek semi-final spot

UK News
Driver jailed after fatal hit-and-run killed food delivery driver in Ilford

JAILED FOR HIT AND RUN Driver jailed after fatal hit-and-run killed food delivery driver in Ilford

UK News
Driver jailed after fatal hit-and-run killed food delivery driver in Ilford

Driver jailed after fatal hit-and-run killed food delivery driver in Ilford

UK News
Urgent appeal to find two missing children last seen leaving Strood for London

MISSING PAIR Urgent appeal to find two missing children last seen leaving Strood for London

UK News
Urgent appeal to find two missing children last seen leaving Strood for London

Urgent appeal to find two missing children last seen leaving Strood for London

UK News
Watch Live