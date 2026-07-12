Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell dies aged 38 after brain cancer battle

Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell has died at the age of 38 following a courageous battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Burrell, who joined the popular BBC programme in 2018, died peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by her family, according to a statement released by her husband, Alex.

Family pays tribute

Announcing her death on social media, Alex said:

“It is with great sadness that I share the news that Theo passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday afternoon. Neither she nor her medical team foresaw this happening quite so quickly.

“She was an incredible person who fought hard for her family, friends and raising awareness of this cruel disease.

“She saw life events like her son’s first day at school and her wedding that a little over four years ago we thought she’d never see.

“The cancer community provided so much comfort and strength to her in her darkest moments. But most of all it provided hope and I think what she would want most of all is for other people to find hope in her story.

“Hope that the statistics aren’t gospel and that one day they’ll be very different.”

Public campaigner

Burrell revealed in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. After her diagnosis, she became a passionate campaigner, speaking openly about her illness and raising awareness of brain tumours while offering support and hope to others facing the disease. Despite initially being given a poor prognosis, Burrell outlived expectations and was able to celebrate several important milestones, including marrying her long-term partner Alex and seeing her young son start school.

Familiar face on Antiques Roadshow

A respected antiques specialist, Burrell became a familiar face to millions of viewers after joining BBC One’s Antiques Roadshow in 2018. She specialised in fine and decorative arts and was widely admired for her expertise, warmth and enthusiasm, becoming one of the programme’s most popular experts. Tributes have begun pouring in from colleagues, friends and viewers, with many praising her courage, resilience and determination to use her diagnosis to help others facing similar challenges. Burrell is survived by her husband, Alex, their son, and her wider family.