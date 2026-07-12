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60 firefighters tackle blaze at motorcycle shop in Walworth

60 firefighters tackle blaze at motorcycle shop in Walworth

Around 60 firefighters were called to a major fire at a motorcycle shop in Walworth during the early hours of Sunday morning, forcing the evacuation of nearby residents and closing a busy South London road.

Eight fire engines were sent to the blaze on Camberwell Road, where the ground floor of the motorcycle shop was well alight at the height of the incident.

Residents evacuated

London Fire Brigade said around 30 people were evacuated from two neighbouring properties as a precaution while crews tackled the fire.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Major emergency response

A 32-metre turntable ladder was deployed to allow firefighters to attack the blaze from above, while the Brigade’s Drone Team provided aerial imagery to assist the Incident Commander throughout the operation.

Control Officers received the first of 28 emergency calls at 4.38am, mobilising crews from Peckham, Old Kent Road, Brixton and surrounding fire stations.

The fire was brought under control by 7.09am.

Road closures remain

Camberwell Road remains closed between Grosvenor Terrace and Bethwin Road while firefighters continue to make the scene safe.

Motorists and members of the public are being urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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