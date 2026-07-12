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MURDER ARREST Woman, 24, killed and man injured in Hayes double stabbing as murder arrest made

Woman, 24, killed and man injured in Hayes double stabbing as murder arrest made

A woman has died and a man has been injured following a double stabbing in Hayes, with police arresting a murder suspect shortly after the incident. Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called to a property on Uxbridge Road, Hayes, at around 7.55am on Sunday, 12 July, following reports of a stabbing. Police attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, where they found a 24-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Second victim taken to hospital

A man, aged in his 20s, was found outside the property with stab injuries. He was taken to hospital, where officers are awaiting an update on his condition.

Murder suspect arrested

Following the incident, officers quickly located a 44-year-old man matching the suspect’s description nearby. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place. The suspect was also taken to hospital with injuries believed to have been sustained after jumping from a window.

Police appeal for witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, who is leading the investigation, said:

“This is a shocking incident which has tragically resulted in one woman losing her life and another man in hospital with injuries.

“Our thoughts at this time are with both victims and their loved ones, who are being supported by specialist officers.

“Our enquiries are in the early stages but we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the public.

“However, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything or who has any information that could assist our investigation.

“We know this incident will have caused significant concern in the community and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.”

Investigation ongoing

The Metropolitan Police have appealed for anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to come forward. Anyone who can assist is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2501/12JUL. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. As criminal proceedings are now active, the arrested man is entitled to a fair investigation and any future legal proceedings.

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