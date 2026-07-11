Police investigate linked vandalism attacks after Arundel hotel sprayed with graffiti and pelted with eggs

Police are appealing for witnesses after two acts of criminal damage at a hotel in Arundel are believed to be linked.
The incidents happened at The Swan Hotel on High Street, where the historic building was targeted on two separate occasions within the space of a week.
In the most recent incident, the hotel’s exterior walls were spray-painted with graffiti between 3am and 3.30am on Friday, 10 July.
Earlier, during the early hours of Sunday, 5 July, eggs were thrown at the hotel, causing further damage to the property.
Sussex Police believe the two incidents are connected and have launched an investigation to identify those responsible.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed either incident, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to come forward.
Detectives are particularly keen to hear from residents or motorists who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage covering the High Street area around the times of the offences.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 191 of 10/07.
Information can also be reported online via the Sussex Police website.
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