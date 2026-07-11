Two 18-year-olds die in separate open water tragedies in Greater Manchester and Derbyshire

Two 18-year-old men have died in separate open water incidents in Greater Manchester and Derbyshire, prompting renewed warnings about the dangers of swimming in reservoirs and rivers. Emergency services were called to two unrelated incidents on Friday, 10 July, after reports of people getting into difficulty in the water.

Teenager dies at Dovestone Reservoir

In the first incident, emergency services were called to Dovestone Reservoir in Oldham, Greater Manchester, at around 7pm. Greater Manchester Police said officers located an 18-year-old man unresponsive in the water. Despite the efforts of emergency medical teams, he was pronounced dead at the scene. A police cordon remains in place while enquiries into the circumstances of the incident continue.

Body recovered from River Derwent

In a separate tragedy, emergency services launched a major search after two people got into difficulty in the River Derwent at Darley Abbey, Derby. A younger teenager was rescued from the water. However, following an extensive search operation, the body of an 18-year-old man was recovered. Derbyshire Police said officers are supporting the young man’s family.

Open water warning

The two tragedies have prompted fresh reminders from emergency services about the dangers of swimming in open water. Reservoirs, rivers and lakes can contain hidden hazards, strong currents and unexpectedly cold water, which can quickly overwhelm even experienced swimmers. Anyone who gets into difficulty in the water, or witnesses someone in danger, is urged to call 999 immediately and avoid entering the water themselves unless it is safe to do so.