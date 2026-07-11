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CANCER BATTLE Veteran broadcaster Dermot Murnaghan dies aged 68 after battle with prostate cancer

Veteran broadcaster Dermot Murnaghan dies aged 68 after battle with prostate cancer

Veteran broadcaster and former Sky News anchor Dermot Murnaghan has died aged 68 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family has announced.

Murnaghan, one of Britain’s most recognisable television journalists, died peacefully at his home in north London on Saturday morning with his family by his side following a period of illness.

In a statement, his family said:

“He died peacefully with his family at his side.”

Five decades at the forefront of British broadcasting

Murnaghan enjoyed a distinguished journalism career spanning more than 50 years, becoming one of the UK’s most respected television news presenters.

He joined Sky News in 2007 and became one of the channel’s lead anchors, remaining with the broadcaster for 15 years until his departure in 2023. During his time at Sky, he fronted coverage of general elections, major international events and the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

Before joining Sky News, Murnaghan presented flagship news programmes for Channel 4, ITV and the BBC, establishing himself as one of the country’s most trusted broadcast journalists.

Away from rolling news, he was also a familiar face to millions of viewers as host of the popular BBC quiz show Eggheads.

Cancer diagnosis

In 2025, Murnaghan publicly revealed he had been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer.

He spoke openly about his treatment, using his platform to encourage men to seek early testing and raise awareness of prostate cancer, becoming a prominent advocate for improved screening.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron led tributes, saying Murnaghan’s decision to speak publicly about his illness “will have saved lives”.

Tributes paid

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from across the broadcasting industry.

Former Sky News executive John Ryley described Murnaghan as:

“Absolutely the heart of Sky’s ability to break news.”

Colleagues and viewers also remembered him as a calm, authoritative and reassuring presence during many of the UK’s biggest news events over the past four decades.

Dermot Murnaghan is survived by his wife, family and friends.

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