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MURDER PROBE Two arrested after body found in Kent during Wimbledon murder investigation

Two arrested after body found in Kent during Wimbledon murder investigation

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after detectives investigating a suspected killing in Wimbledon discovered the body of a man in a wooded area in Kent.

The Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation after officers were called to Kingfisher Court, Wimbledon, at around 10.55pm on Thursday, 9 July, following a report of a potential murder.

Officers attended the address but found no one inside. However, after carrying out a search of the property, detectives believed someone had come to serious harm and immediately launched a homicide investigation.

Suspects arrested in Kent

On Friday, 10 July, the Met was informed that two men, aged 27 and 32, had attended Medway Police Station in Gillingham, Kent.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Later the same day, officers attended a wooded area in Borstal, Kent, where the body of a man was discovered.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but detectives believe they know the victim’s identity. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police confirmed the victim and the two men arrested were known to each other.

Third man arrested

A third man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Detective appeals for information

Detective Inspector Ben Dalloway, who is leading the investigation, said:

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family who are understandably distraught at their loss. We will continue to offer them every support.

“This has been a fast-moving investigation and we are working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

“Although we have made two arrests and do not believe there is any wider risk to the public, we would ask that anyone with information comes forward to police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting CAD 9504/9JUL.

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