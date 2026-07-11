Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HIGH PROFILE DISPUTE Brighton council ordered to pay pub owner’s legal costs after prosecution collapses

Brighton council ordered to pay pub owner’s legal costs after prosecution collapses

Brighton & Hove City Council has been ordered to pay more than £11,000 in legal costs after abandoning its prosecution against the owner of the Montreal Arms in one of the city’s most high-profile planning disputes. The case centred on the removal of the historic green glazed tiles from the front of the Montreal Arms on Albion Hill, Hanover, in 2022 – a move that prompted widespread criticism from residents and heritage campaigners.

Prosecution abandoned

The council had prosecuted pub owner Charlie Southall for allegedly failing to comply with an enforcement notice requiring the distinctive ceramic tiles to be reinstated. However, the prosecution was later discontinued after questions were raised over whether the work could safely be carried out while the building required significant structural repairs. Following the collapse of the case, Lewes Crown Court ordered Brighton & Hove City Council to pay Southall’s legal costs, totalling approximately £11,000.

Arguments over structural repairs

During the costs hearing, Southall argued the council had acted unreasonably by continuing with the prosecution despite advice indicating that the tiled frontage may have needed to be removed to allow essential structural repairs to take place safely. He also alleged that the decision to pursue the prosecution had been influenced by political pressure. Brighton & Hove City Council rejected those claims, maintaining it had acted appropriately throughout the legal process and that the prosecution had met the required legal threshold before it was later discontinued.

Heritage dispute

The Montreal Arms has been at the centre of planning and legal disputes since the removal of its distinctive green glazed frontage without planning permission. The building is recognised as a locally listed heritage asset, with the ceramic tile façade regarded as an important feature of its historic character. The council has previously approved plans to restore the building as part of a wider redevelopment, although the long-term future of the historic pub remains uncertain. The award of legal costs brings the criminal proceedings to a close but marks the latest chapter in one of Brighton’s most closely watched planning disputes in recent years.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Child seriously injured in lorry collision as man arrested in Ongar

HGV ARREST Child seriously injured in lorry collision as man arrested in Ongar

UK News
Police release image of two men after man suffers life-changing injuries in Coventry assault

LIFE CHANGING Police release image of two men after man suffers life-changing injuries in Coventry assault

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Ashford with black Labrador

FIND DIANA Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Ashford with black Labrador

UK News
Grenfell fraudster jailed after trying to steal disaster support funds using a resident’s identity

WICKED HUMAN Grenfell fraudster jailed after trying to steal disaster support funds using a resident’s identity

UK News
Urgent search for missing 84-year-old woman last seen in Tonbridge

GRAVE CONCERNS Urgent search for missing 84-year-old woman last seen in Tonbridge

UK News
Top Boy actor Micheal Ward cleared of rape and sexual assault charges

CLEARED BY JURY Top Boy actor Micheal Ward cleared of rape and sexual assault charges

UK News
Meghan to make first UK visit in nearly four years as Archie and Lilibet expected to join her

STORM IN A TEACUP Meghan to make first UK visit in nearly four years as Archie and Lilibet expected to join her

UK News
Former minister Ann Widdecombe found dead as police launch murder investigation

OPEN MIND Former minister Ann Widdecombe found dead as police launch murder investigation

UK News
Police issue urgent appeal to trace missing Canterbury man with links across southern England

MAJOR SEARCH Police issue urgent appeal to trace missing Canterbury man with links across southern England

UK News
Family pay tribute to cyclist, 26, killed in Wilton collision

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Family pay tribute to cyclist, 26, killed in Wilton collision

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
£7,500 reward offered to help find fugitive jailed for causing baby’s death by dangerous driving

MANHUNT £7,500 reward offered to help find fugitive jailed for causing baby’s death by dangerous driving

UK News
£7,500 reward offered to help find fugitive jailed for causing baby’s death by dangerous driving

£7,500 reward offered to help find fugitive jailed for causing baby’s death by dangerous driving

UK News
Police release CCTV image after man, 62, suffers broken jaw in Enfield park assault

JAW BREAKER Police release CCTV image after man, 62, suffers broken jaw in Enfield park assault

UK News
Police release CCTV image after man, 62, suffers broken jaw in Enfield park assault

Police release CCTV image after man, 62, suffers broken jaw in Enfield park assault

UK News
Police appeal to identify man after teenage girl sexually assaulted on Nottingham bus

BUS SEX ATTACK Police appeal to identify man after teenage girl sexually assaulted on Nottingham bus

UK News
Police appeal to identify man after teenage girl sexually assaulted on Nottingham bus

Police appeal to identify man after teenage girl sexually assaulted on Nottingham bus

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Disgraced X Factor star Danny Tetley released from prison after serving a custodial term

GOLDEN TICKET Disgraced X Factor star Danny Tetley released from prison after serving a custodial term

UK News
Disgraced X Factor star Danny Tetley released from prison after serving a custodial term

Disgraced X Factor star Danny Tetley released from prison after serving a custodial term

UK News
Four burglars jailed after police stop car carrying stolen property and burglary tools

CAUGHT RED HANDED Four burglars jailed after police stop car carrying stolen property and burglary tools

UK News
Four burglars jailed after police stop car carrying stolen property and burglary tools

Four burglars jailed after police stop car carrying stolen property and burglary tools

UK News
Sex offender jailed after fleeing UK following conviction for offences against four children

CHILD PREDATOR Sex offender jailed after fleeing UK following conviction for offences against four children

UK News
Sex offender jailed after fleeing UK following conviction for offences against four children

Sex offender jailed after fleeing UK following conviction for offences against four children

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Adam Boulton criticised over Ann Widdecombe remarks during Sky News coverage

OFF THE MARK Adam Boulton criticised over Ann Widdecombe remarks during Sky News coverage

UK News
Adam Boulton criticised over Ann Widdecombe remarks during Sky News coverage

Adam Boulton criticised over Ann Widdecombe remarks during Sky News coverage

UK News
Man convicted of murdering acquaintance whose body was hidden in derelict Lewisham building

Man convicted of murdering acquaintance whose body was hidden in derelict Lewisham building

UK News
Man convicted of murdering acquaintance whose body was hidden in derelict Lewisham building

Man convicted of murdering acquaintance whose body was hidden in derelict Lewisham building

UK News
Brighton council ordered to pay pub owner’s legal costs after prosecution collapses

HIGH PROFILE DISPUTE Brighton council ordered to pay pub owner’s legal costs after prosecution collapses

UK News
Brighton council ordered to pay pub owner’s legal costs after prosecution collapses

Brighton council ordered to pay pub owner’s legal costs after prosecution collapses

UK News
Watch Live