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LIFE CHANGING Taxi driver arrested after pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Leeds collision

Taxi driver arrested after pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Leeds collision

A taxi driver has been arrested after a man in his 70s suffered life-threatening injuries in a late-night collision in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to the junction of King Street and York Place at around 11.30pm on Friday, 10 July, following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a taxi.

According to West Yorkshire Police, the pedestrian, a man aged in his 70s, was struck by a black Ford Tourneo taxi which was travelling along York Place before turning onto King Street.

The injured man was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Driver arrested

The driver of the taxi has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He remains under investigation while enquiries continue.

Appeal for witnesses

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the black Ford Tourneo in the moments leading up to the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or via the force’s online Live Chat service, quoting reference 13260393414.

Investigations into the circumstances of the collision remain ongoing.

 

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Topics :CollisionCrime

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