Urgent appeal to find two missing children last seen leaving Strood for London

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace two children who have been missing from the Rochester area for several days. Ellie-May Broderick-Glynn, 16, and Casper Hobden, 14, were both reported missing on Sunday, 5 July 2026. The pair were last seen leaving Carnation Road in Strood at around 3.20pm and are believed to have travelled together to the Erith area of south-east London. Ellie-May is described as being of mixed ethnicity, around 5ft 3in tall, of medium build, with hazel eyes and brown curly hair. She is believed to be wearing a pink top, pink shorts and white trainers, and is thought to be carrying a black backpack. Casper is described as white, around 5ft 9in tall, with a slim build and dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers. Kent Police said officers are increasingly concerned for the welfare of both teenagers and are urging anyone who has seen them, or knows where they may be, to come forward. Anyone with critical information about their whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 05-1801. Anyone with other information that could help locate Ellie-May and Casper is asked to contact Kent Police by calling 101 or by using the force’s online live chat service.