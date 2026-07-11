Police hunt man after Bradford shooting leaves victim with life-threatening head injuries

Detectives investigating a firearms discharge in Bradford that left a man with life-threatening head injuries have launched an appeal to trace a 24-year-old man they urgently want to locate.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are searching for Luqman Khan, from Bradford, in connection with the shooting, which took place on the night of Wednesday, 8 July.

Man suffers gunshot wound to head

Emergency services were called to Gaythorne Road, at the junction with Parsonage Road in West Bowling, at around 10.57pm following reports that a man had been shot.

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

He remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Appeal to trace suspect

Police are appealing for information to locate Luqman Khan, who is described as:

Asian male

Aged 24

From Bradford

Detectives believe Khan has travelled to Suffolk and may currently be in the Ipswich or Felixstowe areas.

Two arrested

As part of the ongoing investigation, officers have arrested two men on suspicion of assisting an offender.

One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in West Bowling, Bradford, where officers also recovered a vehicle.

A second man, also aged in his 20s, was arrested in the Ipswich area on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective issues appeal

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Bates, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said:

“This has clearly been a very serious incident where a man has suffered life-threatening injuries.

“I would like to hear from anyone who knows the whereabouts of Luqman Khan, who we urgently want to locate as part of our enquiries.

“We believe he has travelled to Suffolk and may be in the Ipswich or Felixstowe areas.”

Anyone with information about Khan’s whereabouts or the shooting is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via the force’s Live Chat service, quoting crime reference 13260388729.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.