Man charged with attempted murder after teenager stabbed during Birmingham city centre disorder

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed during disorder in Birmingham city centre last month. The incident happened in Victoria Square on the evening of 23 June, when violence broke out in the city centre. During the disorder, an 18-year-old man suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being stabbed. A 17-year-old boy was also assaulted and sustained facial injuries.

Charges authorised

Following an investigation by West Midlands Police, a 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday. Niazal Rahmanullah, of Birmingham, has since been charged with:

Attempted murder

Wounding

Possession of a knife

Violent disorder

Court appearance

Rahmanullah appeared before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday. He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear before Birmingham Crown Court on 7 August.

Investigation continues

West Midlands Police said enquiries into the disorder remain ongoing and officers continue to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information, CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the force, quoting crime reference 20/297915/26. As criminal proceedings are now active, the defendant is entitled to a fair trial.