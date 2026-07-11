Body found confirmed as missing 51-year-old woman following Eastbourne appeal

A body found by police has been formally identified as a 51-year-old woman who was reported missing following an appeal to trace her in the Eastbourne area. Karen was reported missing, prompting Sussex Police to issue a public appeal in the early hours of 2 July asking for help to locate her. Police have now confirmed that a body discovered during the search has been formally identified as Karen.

Family informed

Karen’s next of kin have been informed of the tragic news and are being supported by officers. In a statement, Sussex Police said their thoughts remain with her family and friends at this difficult time.

No suspicious circumstances

Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Karen’s death. A file is being prepared for HM Coroner, who will determine the circumstances of her death. No further details have been released.

Support available

Anyone affected by this story can seek confidential support from organisations including the Samaritans by calling 116 123 free of charge from anywhere in the UK and Ireland, or by visiting the Samaritans website for further information.