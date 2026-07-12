Man arrested in Ann Widdecombe murder investigation as police say they are ‘open-minded’ over motive

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe, with police saying there is currently no evidence to suggest the killing was politically motivated or linked to terrorism. The suspect was arrested shortly after 9pm on Saturday, 11 July, at an address in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, as part of the investigation being led by Devon & Cornwall Police. The arrest was carried out with the assistance of Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police.

Police ‘keeping an open mind’

Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said detectives remain “open-minded” about the motive behind the killing. He said there is currently nothing to suggest the murder was politically motivated and reiterated that the investigation is not being treated as a terrorist incident. Police also confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation and do not believe there is any wider threat to the public. More than 120 pieces of information have now been received from members of the public.

Attack believed to have happened day before discovery

The 78-year-old former MP was found dead at her home in Haytor, on the edge of Dartmoor, at around 11.40am on Thursday, 9 July. Detectives believe she sustained serious injuries during an attack at approximately 12.30pm on Wednesday, almost 24 hours before her body was discovered. Concern for her welfare was raised after she failed to attend a scheduled television appearance and stopped responding to messages.

Earlier arrest ruled out

Police also confirmed that a 26-year-old man, who was arrested earlier in the investigation on suspicion of murder, has been released from custody and is no longer part of the inquiry. The latest arrest marks a significant development as officers continue forensic examinations and enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding Miss Widdecombe’s death. Her family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.