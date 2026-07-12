Fifteen fire engines tackle major blaze in Walthamstow as smoke billows across area

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a major fire in Walthamstow after emergency services were called to a blaze near Vallentin Road.

The London Fire Brigade said it has deployed 15 fire engines and approximately 100 firefighters to the incident, which has generated a significant emergency response.

Control officers have received more than 100 emergency calls reporting the fire.

Large plume of smoke

The blaze is producing a large amount of smoke, with residents in the surrounding area urged to take precautions.

The London Fire Brigade is advising people nearby to keep their windows and doors closed to minimise the effects of the smoke.

Public urged to avoid the area

Emergency crews remain at the scene working to bring the fire under control.

Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area around Vallentin Road while firefighters continue operations.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established, and there are currently no reports of any injuries.

Further updates are expected as the incident develops.