Ann Widdecombe was believed to have been attacked almost 24 hours before her body was discovered

Former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe is believed to have been attacked almost 24 hours before she was found dead at her home on Dartmoor, as detectives continue a major murder investigation.

Devon and Cornwall Police said investigators now believe the 78-year-old was assaulted at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, almost a full day before emergency services were called to her home in Haytor at 11.40am on Thursday, where she was found with fatal injuries.

Murder inquiry continues

Police confirmed on Saturday that the 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released from custody and is no longer part of the investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said detectives remain focused on identifying those responsible.

“Our priority remains identifying those responsible, and ensuring that all evidence is thoroughly examined,” he said.

Officers continue to state there is no indication the killing was politically motivated or linked to terrorism.

Final public appearances

Widdecombe’s final known public appearance was on TalkTV on Wednesday morning, where she discussed Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s decision to step down as an MP.

She had also been due to appear on 5 Daytime later that afternoon, but presenter Dan Walker said she stopped responding to messages and failed to attend the programme, prompting Channel 5 to contact her representatives.

Forensic investigation ongoing

A large police cordon remains in place around Widdecombe’s home while forensic officers continue examining the property.

Detectives believe the attack happened on Wednesday afternoon but are continuing to establish the exact sequence of events leading up to her death.

The death of the former MP, minister, broadcaster and Reform UK spokeswoman has prompted tributes from across the political spectrum, with neighbours describing the killing as shocking in what they said is normally a quiet and safe rural community.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.