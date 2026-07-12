Heroic Rescue Ends in Tragedy: Two Men Die Saving Children at Seaton Carew

Two men have died after heroically entering the sea to rescue two children who got into difficulty off Seaton Carew beach on Sunday afternoon. A major emergency response was launched at around 3.45pm on Sunday, July 12, after reports that two children were in trouble in the water at the popular Teesside beach. Cleveland Police, the RNLI, HM Coastguard, North East Ambulance Service, specialist HART teams and the Great North Air Ambulance Service all rushed to the scene as the rescue operation unfolded. Police said the two men entered the water to help the children, who were safely brought ashore and taken to hospital as a precaution. Both children are understood to be safe. The two men were recovered from the sea by RNLI crews and received immediate treatment from paramedics on the beach. Despite the efforts of emergency services, both were pronounced dead a short time later. Specially trained officers are supporting the families of the two men. Superintendent Glen Ward, of Cleveland Police, said: “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of both the men involved in this tragic incident today. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, sadly both men were pronounced dead a short time after being brought out of the sea. “We are conducting enquiries into the circumstances of what happened today, although the deaths are not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner. “I would like to remind everyone that open water comes with serious risks. We know it is inviting in the hot weather, but we would encourage people to refrain from entering any open water at all. Today we have sadly seen the true tragedy that can happen as a result. “Please take extra care and enjoy the warm weather as safely as possible.” North East Ambulance Service said it dispatched three ambulance crews, a clinical team leader, a duty officer and three Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) crews to the incident, with support also requested from the Great North Air Ambulance Service. The ambulance service confirmed two patients were taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for further treatment. Witnesses described seeing the Coastguard rescue helicopter hovering over the beach while lifeboats searched the water. Large crowds gathered along the promenade as emergency crews worked to save the men. Police have confirmed the deaths are not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the Coroner. The identities of the two men have not yet been released.