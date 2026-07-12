Firefighters tackle large wildfire on Darwen Moorland as public urged to avoid area

Firefighters are battling a wildfire on Darwen Moorland this afternoon, with specialist crews and aerial drone teams deployed to tackle the blaze.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident near Belgrave Road, Darwen Moorland, at 4.25pm on Sunday, 12 July.
Multiple fire engines and specialist appliances remain at the scene as firefighters work to bring the fire under control.
Specialist resources deployed
Fire crews are carrying out firefighting operations on the moorland, supported by the fire service’s specialist aerial drone team, which is providing an overhead view of the incident to assist commanders on the ground.
The fire service has urged members of the public not to fly drones near the incident, warning they could interfere with emergency operations and compromise firefighter safety.
Public asked to stay away
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is asking people to avoid the area while crews remain at work.
In a statement, the service said:
“Firefighters are now at the scene and firefighting operations are underway.
“The aerial drone team are also in attendance. Please do not fly drones nearby as you will obstruct emergency operations.
“Please avoid the area. Thank you.”
No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the wildfire has not yet been confirmed.
The incident comes as much of the UK remains under an elevated wildfire risk following prolonged hot, dry weather, with fire services across the country urging the public to take extra care in the countryside.
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