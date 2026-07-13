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BEACH RAPE Man remanded in custody charged over alleged rape on Eastbourne beach

Man remanded in custody charged over alleged rape on Eastbourne beach

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with the alleged rape of a woman on a beach in Eastbourne. Police launched an investigation after receiving a report that a young woman had been raped near the Eastbourne Bandstand late on Thursday, 9 July. The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is being supported by specially trained officers.

Man charged with multiple offences

Sussex Police have confirmed that Romeo Mihai, 20, a Romanian national of Fulbourne Road, Waltham Forest, has been charged with:

  • Two counts of rape
  • One count of sexual assault by penetration
  • One count of sexual assault

Mihai appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 July, where he was remanded in custody. He is due to appear before the Crown Court on 10 August.

Police continue investigation

Detective Inspector Steven Shimmons said: “This was a distressing incident which we are taking extremely seriously. “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances and are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area at the time who may have seen something suspicious to come forward. “Anyone with CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage in the area at the time is also asked to come forward if they have not already done so.”

Appeal for witnesses

Sussex Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time of the alleged offence, or who has CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage, to contact the force. Anyone with information is asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Gilford.

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Topics :Crime

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