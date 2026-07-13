Family of stabbed teenager Khadeem Parris say they are ‘utterly heartbroken’ as murder investigation continues

The family of a 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Northampton have paid tribute to the teenager, describing him as a “funny, smiling boy” with a bright future ahead of him. Khadeem Parris, from Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, died after suffering a stab wound during an incident at an address in the Abington area of Northampton on Tuesday, 7 July. Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation following his death. A 21-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, remains in police custody while detectives continue their enquiries.

“He was such a kind son”

In a heartfelt statement released through Northamptonshire Police, Khadeem’s family described the devastating impact of losing him. They said: “Khadeem was such a funny, smiling boy. “He was always singing, he loved a joke, and he was such a kind son – he had a kindness inside of him. “He had such strength too. He had coped with such a lot in his young life and he was making plans and so looking forward to the future. “He was ready and excited to be starting college in August to study to be a plumber and electrician, and really wanted to make the most of the opportunities open to him.”

Loved football and gaming

The family said Khadeem loved spending time on his PlayStation and was passionate about supporting his favourite football team. They also described the close bond he shared with his siblings. “Khadeem was an amazing brother to his older brother and younger sister, enjoying play fights and spending time playing computer games together. “They had fun together and a special handshake marked their friendship and closeness.” The statement concluded: “Words can’t explain how we feel at this time. We cannot understand it and we are utterly heartbroken at his loss. “Khadeem, we love you, we miss you and you will always be in our hearts.”

Murder inquiry ongoing

Northamptonshire Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing. A 21-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of murder. Three other people – two men aged 19 and 56, and a 51-year-old woman – who were previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail pending further enquiries. Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Abington area or who has information that could assist the investigation to contact Northamptonshire Police.