Sorting Pin-Up Providers to Find the Slot or Live Table That Fits You

Pin-Up Casino’s game library runs into thousands of titles, and scrolling through them one by one is not a realistic strategy. The provider filter exists precisely because manual browsing stops working once a catalogue crosses a few hundred games. Sort by studio name, and you’re instantly narrowing thousands of options down to a shortlist built around a specific style, math model, or feature set. That’s the practical value of the filter: it turns an unmanageable library into something you can actually navigate in under a minute.

What does that library actually contain? On the mobile app alone, Pin-Up lists roughly 10,000 slot games, more than 70 crash games, 29 TV-style games, and a live casino section running 420 real-dealer tables, alongside sports betting across 40-plus disciplines and close to 50,000 daily events. Those numbers only make sense once you understand that no single provider supplies all of it. Each studio specialises: some build volatile slots, others focus on live dealer streaming, others on quick-round crash mechanics. The filter is what connects you to the right specialist rather than a random title.

Why Filtering by Provider Beats Filtering by Game Type

Sorting by category like “slots” or “table games” tells you almost nothing about how a game actually behaves. Two slots labelled the same way can have completely different volatility, hit frequency, and bonus structures depending on who built them. Sorting by provider instead tells you what math model and feature set to expect, since studios tend to repeat design patterns across their catalogues. Someone who enjoys Pragmatic Play’s tumbling-reel mechanics can filter directly to that studio’s other releases instead of gambling on unfamiliar titles.

This matters more once you notice how providers differ in release cadence and RTP philosophy. Pragmatic Play, for instance, is known for publishing RTP figures near 96% to 96.5% on most slots, with volatility clearly labelled. Smaller studios sometimes run leaner catalogues but push RTPs slightly higher on niche titles to stand out, and comparing that spread across studios is easiest when the whole catalogue on Pin Up is sorted by supplier rather than by generic category. Filtering by provider lets you compare those patterns directly instead of relying on marketing copy attached to individual games.

Where the Provider Filter Actually Lives

On desktop and mobile web, the filter sits inside the casino lobby’s menu, usually alongside category tabs for slots, live casino, and table games. Selecting a provider narrows the entire visible catalogue instantly, without reloading the page. For anyone comparing options before committing to a deposit, this is where the shortlist process becomes concrete instead of theoretical. Rather than reading generic descriptions, you see the actual titles a studio has published on the platform, sorted and ready to test in demo mode first.

The Android app mirrors this structure and adds one practical advantage: instant access to more than 10,000 casino games from over 70 providers, filterable from the same menu you’d use to place a sports bet. That dual function matters if you split time between slots and wagering, since you’re not switching apps or logging in twice. The filter logic stays consistent whether you’re on a browser tab or the installed app, which reduces the relearning curve most players hit when moving between devices.

Matching Providers to Live Casino Preferences

Live casino filtering works differently because the variable isn’t math models; it’s studio production quality and dealer availability. Pin-Up’s live section features more than 500 HD tables covering blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker, built primarily by Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play. Evolution tends to dominate high-stakes and speciality formats like Lightning Roulette, while Pragmatic Play’s live studio often runs more table variety at lower minimum bets. Filtering by provider here effectively filters by production style and betting range at the same time.

Evolution Gaming: known for branded game shows and high-limit blackjack tables with multiple camera angles Pragmatic Play Live: broader spread of baccarat and roulette tables with lower minimum stakes Speed-format tables: shorter betting windows, useful for players who dislike waiting between rounds Multi-camera roulette variants: better for verifying wheel results without relying on a single static feed

Using Provider Lists for Promotions and Tournaments

Provider filtering isn’t only about personal taste; it also determines promotion eligibility. Jackpot tournaments on Pin-Up have restricted qualifying games to specific named suppliers before, with one confirmed promotion listing Rubyplay, Igrosoft, Gamebeat, and Barbara Bang as the only eligible studios. Missing that detail means playing titles that never count toward the leaderboard, which wastes both time and turnover. Here’s a simple sequence for checking eligibility before you commit any spins to a promotional push:

Open the promotion’s terms page and note the exact provider names listed as eligible Switch to the provider filter in the lobby and select only those studios Confirm the specific game titles shown are marked as qualifying, since some providers split eligible and non-eligible releases Track your session against the promotion’s stated wagering or point requirements as you play

Skipping this check is one of the more common ways players underperform in tournament standings without realising why. The filter turns a vague set of promotional rules into a concrete, checkable list of titles.

Reading Provider Reputation Before You Commit

Not every studio publishes RTP data with the same transparency, and that gap is worth noticing before you settle on a favourite. Established suppliers like Pragmatic Play and Evolution Gaming submit their games for independent testing through labs such as GLI or eCOGRA, meaning the RTP shown in-game reflects audited figures rather than self-reported estimates. Smaller or newer studios sometimes lag on that certification, which doesn’t make their games unsafe on a licensed platform, but it does mean the numbers deserve a slightly more sceptical read. Filtering by provider gives you a fast way to separate the two categories before you deposit.

Ultimately, the provider filter is less a convenience feature and more a research tool disguised as a menu option. It compresses studio reputation, math model, production quality, and promotional eligibility into a single click, saving you from the trial-and-error approach most new players default to. Used deliberately, it turns browsing a few thousand titles into a five-minute decision grounded in actual data rather than guesswork.