An Uber driver who raped a young woman at knifepoint after offering her a lift home has been jailed for 16 years. Adam Daley, 33, of Chester Close, Leicester, was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on 10 July after being found guilty of rape, sexual assault, possession of a bladed article and threats to kill. He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

Passenger attacked after friend dropped home

The attack happened shortly after 5.30am on 29 December 2025. The victim, a woman in her 20s, and a friend had been outside a bar in Leicester city centre when Daley pulled over and offered them a lift if they booked the journey through the Uber app. After dropping the woman’s friend home, Daley began making sexual comments before stopping in a lay-by near Soar Valley Way. Police said he then threatened the victim with a knife, forced her to perform oral sex and sexually assaulted her before abandoning her at the roadside and driving away.

Arrested within an hour

The victim immediately called 999, allowing officers to quickly identify Daley’s vehicle. Roads Policing officers stopped him at the junction of Vaughan Way and Great Central Street at 6.37am, around an hour after the attack. Leicestershire Police said the prompt report enabled detectives to secure vital forensic and digital evidence. During his arrest, Daley attempted to destroy his mobile phone. Forensic examinations later found the victim’s DNA on his penis and underwear.

Jury rejected defence

Despite the overwhelming evidence, Daley denied the offences. He claimed the DNA had been transferred after the victim drank from a water bottle that he later used to wash himself. Investigators also established that he drove past the victim three times after leaving her in the lay-by. Examination of his mobile phone also uncovered indecent images of children, leading Daley to plead guilty to two counts of making indecent images of a child at sentencing.

Police believe there may be more victims

Detective Constable Matt Smith, from Leicestershire Police’s dedicated rape and serious sexual assault team, praised the victim’s bravery. He said: “I want to commend the victim in this case during what has been an extremely difficult six months. Her actions that night and the strength and bravery she has shown during the investigation and trial has ensured a dangerous individual is now behind bars. “Daley targeted a lone woman after she trusted him to get her home safely. Given his job as an Uber driver it is possible there could be more victims that have not come forward.” Leicestershire Police are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Daley to contact the force and speak to specialist officers.