A prolific thief has been jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in an Ashford neighbourhood, following a swift investigation by Kent Police. Aaron Spendley, of Bloomsbury Way, admitted a total of 15 offences when he appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 29 June, where he was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment.

String of vehicle break-ins

Kent Police were called to reports of multiple vehicle break-ins in the Kennington area of Ashford during the early hours of Saturday, 27 June 2026. Officers established that Spendley had tampered with numerous vehicles in Sandyhurst Lane before moving on to target more cars in neighbouring streets. During the crime spree, he broke into a van in Friesian Way, stealing tools worth around £4,000. He also stole bank cards and other personal belongings from a Mercedes parked in Guernsey Way.

Arrested within hours

Following initial enquiries, officers quickly identified Spendley and arrested him later the same morning. Searches carried out by police led to the recovery of a number of stolen items. The following day, Spendley was charged with:

11 counts of vehicle interference.

Two counts of theft.

Two counts of fraud relating to purchases made using stolen bank cards earlier in June.

He pleaded guilty to all offences and was immediately sentenced to nine months in prison.

Police praise swift investigation

Ashford Community Safety Unit Inspector Simon Johnson said:

“The impact of vehicle crime on a community is significant, whether it involves the theft of valuable tools needed for people’s livelihoods or the intrusion into personal property, and we are determined to prosecute offenders.

“This case demonstrates the swift results of officers working collaboratively to identify and detain a thief, to secure key evidence and to recover stolen property.