Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE PRAISED Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

A prolific thief has been jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in an Ashford neighbourhood, following a swift investigation by Kent Police. Aaron Spendley, of Bloomsbury Way, admitted a total of 15 offences when he appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 29 June, where he was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment.

String of vehicle break-ins

Kent Police were called to reports of multiple vehicle break-ins in the Kennington area of Ashford during the early hours of Saturday, 27 June 2026. Officers established that Spendley had tampered with numerous vehicles in Sandyhurst Lane before moving on to target more cars in neighbouring streets. During the crime spree, he broke into a van in Friesian Way, stealing tools worth around £4,000. He also stole bank cards and other personal belongings from a Mercedes parked in Guernsey Way.

Arrested within hours

Following initial enquiries, officers quickly identified Spendley and arrested him later the same morning. Searches carried out by police led to the recovery of a number of stolen items. The following day, Spendley was charged with:

  • 11 counts of vehicle interference.
  • Two counts of theft.
  • Two counts of fraud relating to purchases made using stolen bank cards earlier in June.

He pleaded guilty to all offences and was immediately sentenced to nine months in prison.

Police praise swift investigation

Ashford Community Safety Unit Inspector Simon Johnson said:

“The impact of vehicle crime on a community is significant, whether it involves the theft of valuable tools needed for people’s livelihoods or the intrusion into personal property, and we are determined to prosecute offenders.

“This case demonstrates the swift results of officers working collaboratively to identify and detain a thief, to secure key evidence and to recover stolen property.

“Thanks to their hard work and dedication, Spendley, whose offending caused considerable distress and inconvenience to local residents, was charged within a day and is now rightly serving a prison sentence for his crimes.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two men charged after body found in Kent during Wandsworth murder investigation

MURDER CHARGE Two men charged after body found in Kent during Wandsworth murder investigation

UK News
Woman, 24, killed and man injured in Hayes double stabbing as murder arrest made

MURDER ARREST Woman, 24, killed and man injured in Hayes double stabbing as murder arrest made

UK News
Man arrested in Ann Widdecombe murder investigation as police say they are ‘open-minded’ over motive

OPEN MOTIVE Man arrested in Ann Widdecombe murder investigation as police say they are ‘open-minded’ over motive

UK News
Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell dies aged 38 after brain cancer battle

BRAIN CANCER Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell dies aged 38 after brain cancer battle

UK News
Over 40 firefighters battle major overnight blaze at industrial site in Grays

BLAZE PROBE Over 40 firefighters battle major overnight blaze at industrial site in Grays

UK News
60 firefighters tackle blaze at motorcycle shop in Walworth

60 firefighters tackle blaze at motorcycle shop in Walworth

UK News
Drug dealer jailed after posing with piles of cash for social media photo

DEALER JAILED Drug dealer jailed after posing with piles of cash for social media photo

UK News
US Senator Lindsey Graham dies aged 71 following sudden illness

TRIBUTES PAID US Senator Lindsey Graham dies aged 71 following sudden illness

UK News
Beckham leads England celebrations as Three Lions book World Cup semi-final place

NORWAT DEFEAT Beckham leads England celebrations as Three Lions book World Cup semi-final place

UK News
More than 500 migrants cross Channel in three days as small boat arrivals continue

MIGRANT CRISIS More than 500 migrants cross Channel in three days as small boat arrivals continue

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Heroic Rescue Ends in Tragedy: Two Men Die Saving Children at Seaton Carew

TRAGEDY END Heroic Rescue Ends in Tragedy: Two Men Die Saving Children at Seaton Carew

UK News
Heroic Rescue Ends in Tragedy: Two Men Die Saving Children at Seaton Carew

Heroic Rescue Ends in Tragedy: Two Men Die Saving Children at Seaton Carew

UK News
Fifteen fire engines tackle major blaze in Walthamstow as smoke billows across area

MAJOR BLAZE Fifteen fire engines tackle major blaze in Walthamstow as smoke billows across area

UK News
Fifteen fire engines tackle major blaze in Walthamstow as smoke billows across area

Fifteen fire engines tackle major blaze in Walthamstow as smoke billows across area

UK News
Errol Musk claims Musk Foundation funded Tommy Robinson’s trip to Russia

HAND OUT Errol Musk claims Musk Foundation funded Tommy Robinson’s trip to Russia

UK News
Errol Musk claims Musk Foundation funded Tommy Robinson’s trip to Russia

Errol Musk claims Musk Foundation funded Tommy Robinson’s trip to Russia

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Why Your Safe Parlay Strategy Is Overrated

Why Your Safe Parlay Strategy Is Overrated

UK News
Why Your Safe Parlay Strategy Is Overrated

Why Your Safe Parlay Strategy Is Overrated

UK News
Live Blackjack Strategies for New Players on a £25 Budget

Live Blackjack Strategies for New Players on a £25 Budget

UK News
Live Blackjack Strategies for New Players on a £25 Budget

Live Blackjack Strategies for New Players on a £25 Budget

UK News
Cannabis farmer convicted of murder after shooting intruder during Leeds Crown Court trial

WEAPONS HAUL Cannabis farmer convicted of murder after shooting intruder during Leeds Crown Court trial

UK News
Cannabis farmer convicted of murder after shooting intruder during Leeds Crown Court trial

Cannabis farmer convicted of murder after shooting intruder during Leeds Crown Court trial

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Motorway closed for hours after serious overnight incident on M62

MAJOR DELAYS Motorway closed for hours after serious overnight incident on M62

UK News
Motorway closed for hours after serious overnight incident on M62

Motorway closed for hours after serious overnight incident on M62

UK News
Nigel Farage criticised over comments during Ann Widdecombe murder investigation

WIDDECOMBE MURDER Nigel Farage criticised over comments during Ann Widdecombe murder investigation

UK News
Nigel Farage criticised over comments during Ann Widdecombe murder investigation

Nigel Farage criticised over comments during Ann Widdecombe murder investigation

UK News
More than 2,700 excess deaths linked to England and Wales heatwaves as experts warn of climate change impact

DEADLY More than 2,700 excess deaths linked to England and Wales heatwaves as experts warn of climate change impact

UK News
More than 2,700 excess deaths linked to England and Wales heatwaves as experts warn of climate change impact

More than 2,700 excess deaths linked to England and Wales heatwaves as experts warn of climate change impact

UK News
Watch Live