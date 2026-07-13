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TERROR PROBE Twelve arrested in counter-terrorism investigation over suspected threat to Islamic event in Suffolk

Twelve arrested in counter-terrorism investigation over suspected threat to Islamic event in Suffolk

Twelve people have been arrested as part of a Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) investigation into an alleged extreme right-wing terror plot linked to an Islamic gathering in Suffolk. The investigation centres on a suspected threat directed at the UK Ijtima event, held at Shrubland Hall between 9 and 12 July, which attracted around 15,000 attendees. As a precaution, organisers were advised by Suffolk Police to end the event slightly earlier than planned on Sunday, 12 July, after intelligence emerged about a potential threat. Police have stressed there is no wider threat to the public connected to the investigation.

Twelve arrested across England

Counter Terrorism Policing London confirmed that officers made arrests in Surrey, Greater Manchester, east and southeast London, Essex and Ipswich. Eight men, aged between 27 and 42, were arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and remain in police custody. A further three men, aged 55, 60 and 82, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, while a 48-year-old woman from east London was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. One of the men arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has since been released on bail. The remaining suspects continue to be questioned by detectives. Searches are continuing at a number of addresses linked to those arrested.

Police: “We will not hesitate to act”

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said officers acted swiftly after becoming aware of the potential threat. She said: “After becoming aware of a potential serious threat towards the Islamic event in Suffolk, we have moved extremely quickly to make a number of arrests in various locations across the country. “I know this news may be concerning to the public and particularly those in the Muslim community, given that we believe the intended target was an Islamic event. But as we have shown, we will not hesitate to act if there is any potential threat, no matter who or what the potential target may be. “I’m also pleased to say that although the event ended slightly earlier than planned, it nevertheless passed off safely.” She added that the case serves as a reminder that the UK’s terrorism threat level remains at ‘Severe’, meaning an attack is considered highly likely.

Major incident declared

Assistant Chief Constable Alice Scott, of Suffolk Constabulary, said a major incident was declared early on Sunday to ensure the safe departure of approximately 15,000 people attending the event. The major incident was stood down on Monday after everyone had safely left the site. She said officers will maintain a visible police presence around Shrubland Hall over the coming days to reassure local communities. “This was a complex and fast-moving scenario with the priority of all the agencies working together to ensure the safety of all the attendees,” she said. “The Suffolk Resilience Forum wants to thank the organiser and attendees for remaining calm in very difficult circumstances, and we can reassure the public that everyone left the location safely.” The investigation is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing London, supported by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), Counter Terrorism Policing North West, Counter Terrorism Policing South East, and Suffolk Constabulary. Enquiries remain ongoing. Anyone with information or concerns about terrorism is urged to report it via the ACT campaign or call the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency, always dial 999.

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