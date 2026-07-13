Nigel Farage criticised over comments during Ann Widdecombe murder investigation

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has faced criticism after making public comments about the death of former MP Ann Widdecombe while police continue to investigate her murder. Ms Widdecombe, 78, a former Conservative minister and later Reform UK spokeswoman, was found dead at her home in Haytor, Devon, on Thursday morning after suffering serious injuries. A 28-year-old white British man was arrested in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Saturday evening on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Farage pays tribute

Mr Farage travelled to Devon on Saturday to lay flowers at Ms Widdecombe’s home and speak to reporters. During the media briefing, he described the attack as “premeditated murder” and referred to reports that a vehicle had arrived at her property shortly before the attack. However, he also said:

“I don’t think it pays at this moment in time to speculate.”

Criticism from friends and politicians

Former Conservative MP Harvey Proctor, a close friend of Ms Widdecombe, criticised Mr Farage’s comments. He said:

“Ann Widdecombe was far too dear to her family, friends and former colleagues for her murder to be exploited as political propaganda.

“The police have expressly asked the public not to speculate about the motive. It is therefore deeply disappointing that Nigel Farage has chosen to do precisely that.”

Senior politicians from both Labour and the Conservative Party also criticised speculation while detectives continue their enquiries. One Labour minister said:

“We all want the police to have the space to do their job. MPs gobbing off rarely helps the police during an investigation.”

Police urge public not to speculate

Speaking during a press conference on Sunday, Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman, of Devon and Cornwall Police, again appealed for restraint. He said:

“At this point, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident.

“At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that it was politically motivated.”

He added:

“We are aware of online and public speculation, particularly with regards to motive. Again, I urge people not to share or engage with that speculation. It’s unhelpful. It doesn’t aid our investigation and, particularly, it’s distressing to the family and friends of Miss Widdecombe.”

Police have confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Farage defends remarks

Responding to the criticism, Mr Farage insisted he had been careful not to speculate about the motive. He said:

“Harvey was very close to Ann, I know he is upset, but I was really careful not to be political.

“I was very clear in what I said. I said I would not speculate as to whether it was someone with a grudge, someone with mental health problems or someone with political problems.

“I also said very clearly that I didn’t believe for one moment that it was a burglary that went wrong and I am 100% certain I am right on that.”

The murder investigation remains ongoing, with detectives continuing to examine forensic evidence and information received from the public.