Tease Counter Terrorism Policing South East has taken over the investigation into the death of former Conservative minister and Reform UK spokesperson Ann Widdecombe after new evidence emerged. The 78-year-old was found dead with what police described as serious injuries at her home in Haytor, on the edge of Dartmoor in Devon, at around 11.40am on Thursday. A murder investigation was launched shortly afterwards. Police had initially said there was no information to suggest the attack was terror-related. However, Counter Terrorism Policing confirmed on Monday that new information and evidence had come to light, prompting specialist officers to assume responsibility for the investigation.

Murder suspect re-arrested on terror offence

A 28-year-old white British man from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder, has now been re-arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. The arrest was carried out with the assistance of counter-terrorism officers and South Yorkshire Police before the investigation formally transferred to Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

Police pursuing multiple lines of enquiry

Head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, Laurence Taylor, said investigators were continuing to examine the motive behind the attack. He said: “Building on the progress made by our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police, we now have new information and evidence that means Counter Terrorism Policing is now leading the investigation. “We are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack. “Our priority is progressing this investigation quickly, with all the capabilities we have available to us. If anyone has any information, please share it with the police.”

Home Secretary to address Parliament

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to make a statement to MPs after confirming she had spoken with the head of Counter Terrorism Policing following the development. The announcement marks a significant change in the investigation after police initially stated there was no evidence to suggest terrorism or political motivation. Officials now say the decision follows the discovery of fresh evidence during what has been described as a dynamic and complex investigation.

Tributes paid in Parliament

Earlier on Monday, MPs paid tribute to Ms Widdecombe in the House of Commons. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle described the former minister as a “courageous” and “principled” politician who served as MP for Maidstone for 27 years and remained a prominent figure in British public life. He also urged MPs not to make comments that could prejudice any future criminal proceedings. The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information that could assist enquiries to come forward.