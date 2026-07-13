hree relatives found dead inside Ballymena family home as police launch investigation

Three relatives have been found dead inside a family home in Ballymena, County Antrim, prompting a major police investigation. The bodies were discovered at a property in the Old Cullybackey Road area on the morning of Monday, 13 July. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed the three people were related and were found inside the family home. In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances after three people were found dead in the Old Cullybackey Road area of Ballymena this morning, Monday 13th July. “The three people were related and found inside the family home. “There is no ongoing risk to the public. A further update will follow in due course.” The Old Cullybackey Road was closed while officers carried out enquiries, with local diversions put in place as police examined the scene. Detectives have not yet released any details regarding the identities of those who died or the circumstances surrounding the deaths. North Antrim Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan said he was “shocked and saddened” by the incident. He said: “My immediate thoughts are with their wider family and friends. Their grief will be immeasurable right now. “Anyone with information should bring it forward to the PSNI immediately and assist with its investigation.” Police say there is no ongoing risk to the wider public, and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the PSNI.